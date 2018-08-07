Homemade Green Gram Flour Face Pack For Anti-ageing

Many of you might have a question in mind whether you can actually slow down the early signs of ageing? And if yes, how? Early signs of ageing is influenced by a number of factors like over exposure to sun, over usage of make-up, lifestyle, excessive smoking and drinking, etc.

But there's nothing to worry. We have the solution to all your problems. Here is a DIY green gram flour face pack to treat wrinkles and fine lines at home.

This pack is not only helpful in treating wrinkles but also will help you in treating other skin care issues like dark spots, blemishes, pigmentations, etc due to other ingredients like lemon, honey, etc used in this pack.

Ingredients

Green Gram Flour

Egg White

Honey

Lemon Juice

How To Prepare?

1. Separate egg white from an egg and add it to a clean bowl.

2. Cut a lemon and add a few drops of lemon juice in to the egg white.

3. Whisk both the ingredients well until you get a smooth white foam. Adding lemon will help in getting rid of the smell of the egg.

4. Mow add 1 tsp of organic honey and green gram flour in to the egg mixture.

5. Blend all the ingredients together so that no lumps are formed.

6. Wash your face with warm water so that all the skin pores are opened.

7. Take a generous amount of the pack and apply it evenly on your face. Apply it in a circular and upward motion avoiding the eyes area.

8.Let the pack stay for about 15-20 minutes.

9. Make sure that you do not talk while this mask is applied as it will create wrinkles on the skim since the mask is tight.

10. After 20 minutes check if the makes is dry. If it is dry rinse it off by gently scrubbing it off in warm water.

11. Pat dry and finally apply a moisturiser that suits your skin.

Benefits Of Green Gram Flour

Green gram flour or otherwise called green Moong Dal contains anti-bacterial properties and can help in deep cleaning the pores and nourishing the skin. The anti-ageing properties in green gram firms the skin and helps you to look young and beautiful. It can also be used as an alternative for soap everyday for a bright and glowing skin.

Benefits Of Egg White

We all know that egg white contains proteins. These proteins help in maintaining the elasticity of the skin. Along with this Vitamin A and collagen in egg whites helps in treating wrinkles and fine lines effectively. It is also helpful in reducing excess sebum on the skin and thus giving you an oil-free smooth skin.

Benefits Of Honey

Honey along with its moisturising properties is also considered as an excellent natural bleaching agent. It helps to slow down ageing with its anti-oxidants and anti-ageing properties. Also the anti-microbial properties in honey helps in protecting the skin for harmful UV rays of the sun.

Benefits Of Lemon

Lemon being a citrus fruit contains Vitamin C that helps in solving several skin-related issues. Most importantly it works as an exfoliator for the skin. It helps in removing the dead skin cells form the skin and making your skin look more brighter, healthier and younger. Apart from that it help in treating other skin care issues like acne, blemishes, pigmentation, etc., if used regularly.