Go Sun-Kissed By These Tan Removal Remedies

When the summers arrive, you're faced with a dilemma. The reason being that summers are for being outdoors; however, you're worried for your skin. Holidays are all fun and games until you look into the mirror and see your skin two or more shades darker.
Dark tan lines, which may be accompanied by an itching or burning sensation, or even sunburns, can ruin your summer. Therefore, it's important to take care of your skin this season, to maintain that beautiful and glowing skin of yours. And what's better than using home remedies to take care of your skin?
Here are some awesome homemade remedies that will help you in removing tan naturally sitting back at home. So, the next time after stepping out in the sun, try out these tan removal remedies that can remove the tan permanently.
Let us have a look at what they are and how you can use them this summer.
Lemon Juice And Cucumber
The lemon juice will work to remove the tan, while the cucumber juice and rose water will soothe burnt and blemished skin.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon of lemon juice
1 tablespoon of cucumber juice
1 tablespoon of rose water
How To Use:
Mix all of the above-mentioned ingredients. Apply this paste to the tanned areas generously. Rinse after 10-12 minutes. You can use this pack every day for better results. Since lemon juice can make your skin dry, it is advised to apply some moisturizer after this.
Turmeric And Gram Flour Pack
Gram flour will remove the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin. Turmeric aids in evening out your skin tone and removing tan.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons of Bengal gram flour
A pinch of turmeric
1 tablespoon of rose water
1 tablespoon of milk
How To Use:
Mash the papaya and add honey to it. Blend it well and apply the pack on your face. Leave it on for half an hour. Wash it off with cold or lukewarm water for best results. Repeat this twice or thrice a week.
Yogurt And Orange Juice
Orange juice contains citric acid that acts as a natural bleaching agent. And yogurt, as we all know, helps in keeping the skin moisturized and bright.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon of orange juice
1 tablespoon of yogurt
How To Use:
Mix together orange juice and yogurt to make a paste. Apply this mixture on tanned skin and leave it for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse it off in normal water. You can use this remedy every day as soon as you get back home after being outside for too long.
Honey And Pineapple
Pineapple can help in removing the dead skin cells that cause tanning. Also, loaded with vitamin C, the pineapple extract will reduce the ageing of the skin.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons of pineapple pulp
1 tablespoon of honey
How To Use:
Mix the honey with the pineapple. Ensure that there are no lumps formed. Apply this pack on your face and keep it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse as usual with water. Repeat this every alternate day for a faster and better result.
Related Articles
- These Oils Will Solve All Your Hair Problems
- Home Remedies Using Curry Leaves For Skin And Hair Care
- How Can Chocolate Help In Enhancing Beauty? A DIY Chocolate Facial Guide
- Get A Glowing Skin With These Banana-based Face Packs
- 5 Amazing DIY Yogurt Remedies For Skin Care
- Foot Care Tips That You Didn't Know
- Brighten Your Underarms In Less Than 10 Days
- Tips To Get Rid Of An Oily Scalp & Hair
- Say Bye-bye To Body Odour With These Remedies
- Prevent Sagging Skin With These Skin Tightening Masks
- Skin Care Mistakes That You Didn't Know You Were Making
- These Remedies Will Prevent Premature Graying Of Hair
- DIY Turmeric Face Masks For Beautiful Skin
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.