Does Potato Help In Getting Rid Of Dark Underarms?

Every girl loves to flaunt her sleeveless tops and dresses. Dark underarms often become a barrier to this. Shaving, waxing, etc., especially in a very sensitive area like underarms can lead to dark underarms.
If you are looking for a remedy to lighten your underarms then this article is for you. Here we'll discuss some simple and natural remedies to treat dark underarms using nothing but a very basic kitchen ingredient, potato. Potato has mild bleaching properties that will help in making the skin brighter. Moreover, the antioxidants in potato help in soothing and rejuvenating the skin.
Now let us have a look at the remedies for dark underarms using potato.
Potato Juice And Honey
Honey is considered to be a natural moisturiser that will help in hydrating the skin and killing the bacteria.
Peel off the skin of the potato and grate it in order to extract the juice from it. Add 2 tbsp of potato juice in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp raw honey and mix the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your underarms and then leave it on for about 20 minutes. You can wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry. Follow this remedy every day for better results.
Potato And Tomato
Tomato can help in improvingdiscoloured skin. All you require for this is potato and tomato. Cut the potato and tomato into small pieces and blend it to make a paste. Apply this on your underarms and let it stay for about 30 minutes. Then rinse it off in cold water. You can use this remedy every day before going to bed.
Potato, Lemon Juice And Sugar
Both sugar and lemon juice are natural exfoliants that help in removing the dead skin cells. This eventually helps in lightening the skin tone.
First mix 2 tbsp grated potato and lemon juice in a clean bowl. Add 1 tbsp sugar into it and mix all the ingredients well. Apply it on your underarms and gently massage. Leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash it off with cold water and pat dry.
Potato And Milk
Potato helps in evening out the skin tone whereas milk helps in hydrating and nourishing the skin. All you need to do is grate a potato and extract the juice from it. Add 2 tbsp of fresh milk into the potato juice and combine the ingredients well. Apply this on your underarms and then leave it on for a few minutes. Wash it off with cold water.
Potato And Cucumber Juice
Cucumber juice, along with potato juice, helps in lightening the skin.
Cut one quarter of a cucumber and one potato into small pieces and then blend it. Add 1 tbsp chickpea powder and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this on your underarms and then wait for 20-30 minutes. Rinse it off with normal water. You can use it once a week.