Brighten Your Skin Within 7 Days

Bright, clear and flawless skin is every girl's dream. But, sometimes, our skin gets damaged or loses its tone due to several reasons like environmental factors, including pollution, harmful UV rays, etc. Other reasons could be our lifestyle, improper diet, etc., which lead to an imbalanced skin tone.

In order to have that perfect skin, we tend to do chemical treatments or use various products. This in most cases will further lead to harming our skin more. However, it is better to look for solutions that are natural, which would benefit us in the long run.

Here are five best easy and instant skin-whitening home remedies that you can try for that brighter, softer and perfect skin.

1. Rice Flour And Milk Face Pack

Rice flour contains anti-inflammatory and skin-whitening agents that soothe the skin and make it look brighter and smooth. Milk helps in hydrating the skin, leaving it moisturized.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of rice flour

2-3 tablespoons of milk

Method:

1. Add 3 tablespoons of rice flour in a bowl. You can grind some raw rice to make the powder if you don't have rice flour.

2. Mix 2-3 tablespoons of milk to the powder and make a fine paste.

3. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

4. Was it off with warm water.

You can repeat this thrice a week for better results

2. Potato Juice

Potato has antioxidants that help in making the skin look brighter. It also helps in removing the dead cells, since it has mild bleaching agents.

Ingredient:

1 potato

Method:

1. Cut a potato into small pieces.

2. Grate the potato and squeeze to take out the juice.

3. Dip a cotton pad into it and apply on your face.

4. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. Wash it off with normal water.

Apply moisturizer after washing it off, since there are chances that your skin might get dry. Repeat this thrice a week.

3. Baking Soda Scrub

Baking soda has properties that help in removing the dead cells, kills bacteria, thus making the skin look brighter and fresher.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of baking soda

Water

Method:

1. Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda and water in a bowl.

2. Gently scrub the mixture on your face in a circular motion.

3. Wash in normal water and moisturize the face.

Repeat this every day for two weeks and you will see the difference. However, this remedy is not recommended for those who have an acne-prone and sensitive skin.

4. Oatmeal Face Pack

Oatmeal contains exfoliating agents that remove the dead cells. It also contains properties that make our skin look softer and brighter.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of oats

2-3 tablespoons of rose water

Method:

1. Grind oatmeal in a blender to make a powder.

2. Mix it with rose water to make a paste.

3. Apply this paste on your face and neck.

4. Leave it for 15 minutes and rinse it off with normal water.

Apply this twice a week for better results.

5. Yogurt Pack

Yogurt helps in removing all the dirt from your skin, leaving it brighter and cleaner.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of honey

Method:

1. Mix 2 tablespoons of yogurt and 1 tablespoon of honey in a bowl.

2. Apply the paste all over your face and neck.

3. Leave the mixture for 20 minutes.

4. Wash it off with cold water.

This remedy can be repeated daily for better and faster results.