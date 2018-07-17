Benefits of Castor Oil For The Face

We are all familiar with the beauty benefits that castor oil has by this time now. Castor oil is the oil extracted from castor seeds that is widely being used by a lot of cosmetic companies.

Rich in antioxidants, castor oil can make your skin look flawless and amazing, if used regularly.

Now the question comes, can raw castor oil be used on our face? Yes, we definitely can. Castor oil can solve several skin-related issues on the face like fighting acne, moisturising dry skin, diminishing the scars, removing dark circles, etc.

So today lets see how we can use castor oil in solving these issues. Read on!

To Lighten Scars

The fatty acid in castor oil helps in regenerating the cells. This helps in lightening or reducing the scars on your face caused by any cuts or wounds. Also, aloe vera and coconut oil help in healing any kind of inflammation or irritation caused on the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How To Use

All you have to do is to mix together castor oil, coconut oil and aloe vera gel in a bowl. You can store this in a spray bottle for future use. Wash your face and apply some of this mixture on your face before going to bed. Leave it overnight and rinse it off in warm water the next day morning. Repeat this remedy every day before going to bed until you notice the difference.

Removes Dark Circles

Tired eyes lead to dark circles. This might be due to stress, lack of sleep, hormonal imbalances, etc. Castor oil works effectively in treating dark circles. The aloe vera gel used in this will help you to soothe your skin and hydrate your skin from within.

Ingredients

1 tsp castor oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How To Use

In a bowl mix together castor oil and aloe vera gel. Pour this mixture into a bowl so that you can freeze it. Freeze until it turns solid. Take a cube and gently massage around your eyes. If there is excess of it, use a wash cloth to wipe off. You can repeat this remedy every evening for faster and better results.

As A Cleanser

Castor oil helps in giving an even tone to the skin. It helps in washing off excess dirt caused due to pollution and also helps in removing makeup. When combined with almond oil, it helps in hydrating the skin and keeping it moisturised.

Ingredients

1 tsp castor oil

1 tsp almond oil

How To Use

Mix together castor oil and almond oil and apply it on your face. Gently massage for 2-3 minutes in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips. Later rinse it off using warm water and pat dry with a soft wash cloth. Use this every night before going to bed for a few weeks and you will notice the difference.

As A Moisturiser

Castor oil can also be used as a moituriser. It contains vitamin E that helps in improving the elasticity of the skin which will ultimately increase the collagen production.

Along with this it will also help in diminishing wrinkles, fine lines and thus keeping the skin hydrated.

Ingredients

1 cup natural moisturiser

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp olive oil

How To Use

Add the natural moisturiser in a bowl. Mix it with castor oil and olive oil and finally blend all of them thoroughly. Store this in an air tight container. Apply this castor oil moisturiser every day in the morning and evening to get a silky smooth and soft skin.

For Acne

Castor oil works the best when it comes to curing that uncomfortable acne on your face. Let us see how.

Ingredient

1 tsp castor oil

How To Use

First wash your face with warm water to remove the dirt before going to bed. Washing your face will not only help in removing dirt but will also help in opening the pores of the skin. Next, apply some castor oil on your face and leave it overnight. Next day morning, rinse it off with normal water and soap.