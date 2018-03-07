How Can Coffee Help In Enhancing Beauty? A DIY Coffee Facial Guide

Step 1: Cleansing

Cleansing is the first and basic step of a facial. It removes dirt, excess oil and other unwanted impurities, thus making the skin clean.

How to do: All you require for this simple cleansing method are coffee powder and aloe vera gel. Take 1 tablespoon of grounded coffee powder in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel in to it and mix both the ingredients well. Apply the mixture on your face and massage it in a circular motion for about two minutes. After 2 minutes, wash it off in normal water. And there you go, you're done with step 1!

Step 2: Scrubbing

The next step after cleansing, is scrubbing. Scrubbing helps in improving the overall look of the face by removing the dead skin cells and exfoliating the skin.

How to do: In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 tablespoon of coffee. Add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to dampen the mixture and stir them well. Gently scrub this mixture in a circular motion on your face for about 5-6 minutes. This process helps in removing the dead cells from your skin, leaving it soft and glowing. After 5 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Step 3: Face Mask

Yes! You are just one step away from gaining that brighter and glowing skin. Face mask is the most crucial step in the process of a facial. Face masks help in hydrating the skin and make the overall appearance of the skin better. Here are a few coffee-based face masks!

Coffee And Honey Face Mask

How To Do:

Add 1 tablespoon of coffee powder to a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix them well. Apply this mask on your face and gently massage in a circular motion. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then rinse it off. Honey contains moisturizing agents, which when mixed with coffee can keep your skin moisturized and glowing.

Coffee And Lemon Face Mask

How To Do:

Take a tablespoon of finely ground coffee powder, add few drops of lemon in to it and form a fine paste. Apply this mixture on your face and neck. Leave the mixture for 30 minutes and wash rinse it off. Lemon contains vitamin C which will help in removing excess dirt from your skin making your skin look cleaner and healthier.

Coffee And Milk Face Mask

How To Do:

Mix a tablespoon of finely ground coffee powder and 1 tablespoon of milk, to get a thick paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off by gently rubbing it in a circular motion. Milk contains agents that help in increasing the glow of your skin.



This simple DIY coffee facial guide can do wonders on your skin. Repeat this once in a week for 1-2 months and you can see a huge difference.