Buttermilk is better known as a cooling beverage. Buttermilk is not only beneficial for health but can also work wonders for your skin too. Sadly, not many of us are aware of its beauty uses.

It is used as one of the main ingredients for skin-lightening purposes. Yes, you read that right! Buttermilk possesses skin-lightening properties. It can enhance the skin's complexion naturally. It can even provide a toned and fairer skin.

Buttermilk is loaded with milk protein and lactic acid that loosen the impurities and dead skin cells from the face. Lactic acid brightens the skin tone, giving the skin a smooth texture.

There are several ways to use buttermilk for skin whitening. Using it on a regular basis will result in a flawless skin tone.

Buttermilk can be used with various other ingredients to double its benefits. Therefore, in this article, we at Boldsky will be listing out some of the ways we can use buttermilk to lighten the skin's complexion. Read on to know more about it.

Buttermilk With Honey

Buttermilk when mixed with honey works excellent in lightening the skin tone. It also fades the suntan by imparting a natural glow to the skin. Mix buttermilk with honey and apply this mixture on to the skin. Leave it on for a while and then rinse.

Buttermilk With Besan And Turmeric

Buttermilk can also be used with besan and turmeric to lighten the skin tone. Mix buttermilk with besan and turmeric. Apply this mixture on to the skin. Leave it on for sometime and then wash it off.

Buttermilk With Turmeric

Add a pinch of turmeric to one teaspoon of buttermilk. Apply this mixture on to the skin. Leave it on for sometime and later rinse to get a fairer skin tone.

Buttermilk And Fenugreek Powder

Fenugreek is known for its moisturising benefits. When mixed with buttermilk, it acts as a skin-lightening agent. It also reduces acne and pimples. Mix fenugreek powder with some buttermilk. Apply it on to the skin and rinse after sometime.

Banana Mask And Buttermilk

This is a perfect mask that can be used not only to moisturise the skin but also to lighten the skin tone. Add 1 spoon of buttermilk to a few pieces of banana. Mash it and apply it all over the face. Leave it on for sometime and later rinse.

Buttermilk And Saffron

Saffron when mixed with buttermilk helps you to get a radiant skin tone. Mix these two to one. Apply it on to the skin. Leave it on for sometime and later rinse thoroughly.

Buttermilk And Olive Oil

Take 3 spoons of buttermilk in a bowl. Add 1 spoon of olive oil, almond oil, and a few drops of rose water in to it. Mix them well. Dip a cotton pad to the mixture and apply it all over your face. This will help in removing the excess dirt from your skin. Leave the mixture on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water. Repeat this every day when you are back home after a long tiring day.

Buttermilk And Banana

Take a small piece of banana and mash it well. Add 1 spoon of buttermilk to it and mix it well. After mixing, apply this mixture on your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off in plain water. This pack also helps in exfoliating the skin and in making the skin look brighter.

Buttermilk And Orange Peel

Take 2 tablespoons of orange peel in a bowl and add enough of buttermilk to make a fine paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Wash it off in cold water after 30 minutes. Do this twice a week.

Buttermilk And Tomato

Take ¼th cup of buttermilk. Add half of a tomato and make a fine paste using a blender. Apply this paste on your face or wherever you want to remove suntan. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this twice a week.