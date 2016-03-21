10 Natural Ways To Remove Holi Colours From Skin Skin Care lekhaka-Amruta Agnihotri

The festival of Holi brings a lot of fun with it. And, it also brings with it stains - some of which refuse to go away even after taking a bath. So, what do we do in that case? Simple! Ditch your regular soap or body wash and switch to natural ingredients immediately.

Natural ingredients like honey, lemon, yoghurt, aloe vera, besan, rosewater have innumerous benefits for skin. They can also help in getting rid of those annoying Holi colour stains from your face and body in no time.

Listed below are some natural ways to remove Holi colours from skin.

1. Honey & Lemon

A powerhouse of essential nutrients and vitamins, honey and lemon help in removing Holi colours or stains from your skin and making it soft and supple.[1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp lemon

How to do

Combine both honey and lemon in a bowl. Mix well.

Apply the paste to the stained area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash your face and pat it dry.

Repeat this till the stain fades.

2. Yoghurt & Sugar

Yoghurt has natural skin lightening properties which makes it a premium pick for removing any kind of stains from your skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp yoghurt

2 tbsp raw sugar

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub the affected area with it for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this till the stain fades.

3. Turmeric, Multani Mitti, & Rosewater

Turmeric contains curcumin which helps in removing any kind of stains from the face and body. It is also known for its skin brightening and lightening properties, which makes it one of the choicest options of most women.[2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp multani mitti powder

2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Take some turmeric powder and multani mitti in a bowl. Mix well.

Next, add some rosewater to it and mix well.

Add a little water if necessary to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the stained area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and repeat this till the stain fades.

4. Olive Oil & Yoghurt

Known for its skin lightening properties, olive oil makes a perfect choice for removing Holi colour stains. You can combine it with some yoghurt to make a home-made face pack. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine both olive oil and yoghurt.

Apply the mixture to the face and leave it for about half an hour.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this till the stain fades.

5. Besan & Almond Oil

Besan (gram flour) possesses natural skin lightening properties. It helps in removing Holi colours effectively from your skin when used in combination with almond oil.

Ingredients

2 tbsp besan

2 tbsp almond oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for about an hour.

Wipe it off with a wet tissue or wash it off.

Repeat this till the stain fades.

6. Almond Powder & Milk

A rich source of vitamin E, almond powder not only help to lighten the spots or stains on your face, but also helps to make it soft and supple. It can be used in combination with milk to make a home-made face pack for removing Holi stains.

Ingredients

1 tbsp almond powder

1 tbsp milk

How to do

Combine both almond powder and milk in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the mixture to the face and leave it for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this till the stain fades.

7. Masoor Dal & Lemon Juice

Masoor dal possesses properties that help in lightening your skin. It also improves your complexion. You can combine it with lemon juice to make a paste for removing Holi stains.

Ingredients

2 tbsp masoor dal powder

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Mix both masoor dal powder and lemon juice.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it for about half an hour.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this till the stain fades.

8. Orange Peel Powder & Honey

A natural skin whitening agent, orange peel powder contains a good amount of vitamin C and is loaded with citric acid. Combine it with honey for removing any kind of stains from skin. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Add some orange peel powder and honey to a bowl.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this till the stain fades.

9. Amla, reetha, & shikakai

Traditionally used for a range of skin and hair care problems, amla, reetha, and shikakai are undoubtedly one of the choicest ingredients when it comes to removing Holi stains from your skin. They also help to reduce skin inflammation caused while trying to remove harsh colours from your skin. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp amla powder

1 tbsp reetha powder

1 tbsp shikakai powder

How to do

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Add some water to it to make it into a semi-thick paste.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and pat it dry.

Repeat this till the stain fades.

10. Banana & aloe vera

Banana possesses natural skin bleaching properties. It is also a great skin exfoliator which makes it a premium pick for removing Holi stains.[6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp banana pulp

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Combine both banana pulp and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently massage it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this till the stain fades.

