10 Best Home Made Masks For Oily Skin

Are you worried of your stubborn oily skin? Do not worry, we have the right solution here at Boldsky.

Oily skin is more prone to acne, pimples, blackheads and skin infections. Oily skin catches dirt more easily from the environment. Extra care is needed for an oily skin, as not taking care can damage the skin to a large extent.

Luckily, there are some effective homemade facial masks for oily skin that will prove to be best for oily skin.

There are some effective home remedies that will help clean up the open pores, remove blackheads, acne and pimples.

These home made natural face masks are particularly for oily skin that will help control the secretion of oil from the pores.

How to care for oily skin? Today, we will share with you some natural homemade facial masks for oily skin. Have a look at some best facial masks for oily skin.

Bentonite Clay Face Mask

Ingredients:

Green clay

Lemon essential oil

Method:

It is among the best clay masks for oily skin. It is also called green clay. Make a paste of clay in lemon essential oil and apply on face, leave it for 15 minutes and rinse it off. You can also mix it with rose water.

Fuller's Earth Or Multani Mitti Face Mask

Ingredients:

Multani mitti

Rose water

Method:

This is one of the homemade facial masks for oily and acne-prone skin. It absorbs excess oil from the skin, making it to glow. It cleanses the pores and also treats blackheads. It also cleans the trapped dirt in the pores. Mix some multani mitti with rose water to make a paste. Apply on face and keep it for 20 minutes.

Gram Flour And Turmeric Facial Mask

Ingredients:

Gram flour

Turmeric

Method:

Mix all these ingredients together to form a paste by adding some milk. It will remove excess oil from your face and remove the dead skin cells. This will prove to be one of the best home remedies for oily skin.

Orange Peel Face Mask

Ingredients:

Orange peel powder

Rose water

Method:

Dry some orange peels and then make a powder of these peels in a grinder. Mix this powder with some rose water or yogurt to make a paste. Apply on skin and keep for 20 minutes. It cleanses dirt and oil trapped in the pores.

Fruit Natural Face Masks

Ingredients:

Orange

Strawberry

Pineapple

Tomato

Method:

All fruits having vitamin C are good for oily skin. You can mash and make a paste of citrus fruits such as orange, strawberry, pineapple, tomato, etc. It removes excess oil and dirt from your skin. It also decreases oil secretion from oily skin.

Papaya Face Mask

Ingredient:

Ripe papaya

Method:

This face mask can suit all skin types, however, it benefits the oily skin more. It exfoliates and removes excess oil from oily skin. Make a paste of papaya and apply it on your face. It is one of the best homemade facial masks for oily skin.

Lemon And Egg White Face Mask

Ingredients:

1 tbsp lemon juice

Egg white

Cucumber

Method:

How to care for oily skin? Grind a cucumber and add to it one tablespoon of lemon juice and egg white. Apply this paste on your skin to remove the dirt and oil. It also reduces the risk of acne and pimples.

Oatmeal And Honey Facial Mask

Ingredients:

Oatmeal

Honey

Lemon juice

Method:

This is one of the best facial masks for oily skin. Mix oatmeal with lemon juice and little honey to form a paste. Apply this paste on your skin with gently scrubbing your face. Keep it for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Apples And Honey Facial Mask

Ingredients:

Apple

Honey

Method:

Grind some apples along with the peel to make a paste. Mix with it a little honey. Apply on face and leave it for 15 minutes. This face mask will cleanse your facial pores and add freshness to your face.

Banana Face Mask

Ingredients:

Ripe banana

Honey

Lemon juice

Method:

This is one of the best home treatments for oily skin in summer. Mash a ripe banana, mix it with some honey and lemon juice. Apply the paste on skin for 15 minutes. It will clean the oil from your face and will also reduce acne and pimples.