6 Enemies Of A Man's Skin

Written By: Praveen Kumar
Today's busy man is totally unaware of the fact that there are many enemies to his skin. Sun and smoke are among the major enemies of skin.When it comes to skin care, women are more aware of what damages skin and that is why they follow solid skin care routines to protect their beauty.

If you wish to maintain a youthful and glowing face, you must work against the daily skin damage in a clever way. Remember the fact that your facial skin is open to the immediate environment whether you are inside your home or in the hot sun. Skin deteriorates when wrinkles are formed due to the regular damage done to it.

On the other hand, men are lagging behind and this why most of them are ageing faster. In this post, let us discuss about certain factors that damage skin.

Sun

Yes, the sun damages your skin and if you still don't use a sunscreen lotion, the risk of skin cancer might increase. Skin damage from sun can't be reversed fully in the long run.

Swimming Pool

All pools contain chlorine which is not so good for your skin. When you come home, wash yourself again to get rid of it.

Stress

Yes, stress can also beat your skin apart from affecting various other organs. Relax well before you sleep.

Smoke

Do you know that your skin ages faster when it is exposed to the smoke and the pollutants in the traffic? Cleanse and moisturise soon after you go home.

Smoking

Smoking is one of the factors that damage skin. Apart from killing you sooner, it also kills the quality of your skin. Hence, try to quit it soon.

Soap

Soap is bad, at least for your facial skin. Use either a mild lotion or don't use anything at all.

