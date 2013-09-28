Beauty is skin deep and that is why we need to start from the root to treat our skin. Using home remedies to treat our skin is much safer when compared to other beauty products. Skin care should be done at home and by using natural ingredients like vegetable peels and fruit extracts, we will add a new glow to our appearance.

Most people are unaware of the fact that vegetable peels can be one of the best ingredients to use for skin care. We need to make it a point to follow a strict beauty regime so that our skin gets used to the natural ingredients we use. Given below are some of the highly protein oriented vegetable peels we should use on our face to get rid of skin problems. These vegetables peels can wither be used as a face mask or can be gently massaged directly on the skin.

Before you use these healthy vegetable peels for skin care, make sure they are fresh and used immediately after you slice out the peel. Some of these vegetable peels for your skin can be left overnight so that the juice is well soaked and takes care of your problems.

Take a look at some of these vegetable peels for skin care

Cucumber

This is one of the most used vegetable for treating all types of skin problems. The juice which emits from a cucumber helps to reduce the dark circles around the eyes. Cucumber peel is also used to reduce blemishes.

Potato

The potato vegetable peel is used in treating skin which has an outburst of acne. The Vitamin C which is present in a potato helps the acne to stop multiplying.

Bottle Gourd

To make your skin glow, you can rub fresh cut bottle gourd peels on your face. Doing this once in a week will help you look fresh and beautiful.

Bitter Gourd

The bitter juice which is emitted from a bitter gourd is very good in treating scars. To make your scars disappear, use the juice from the bitter gourd vegetable peel to treat the problem.

Lemons

Lemon peel is good for treating facial hair. It is a bleaching agent which helps to bleach your skin and also removes tan.

Carrot

This is one of the safest vegetable peels for skin care. The carrot peel is used in treating wrinkles. Carrot peel is placed on your wrinkle zone twice in a week to reduce the dark wrinkle lines.

Yams

Sweet yams vegetable peels is good for treating your skin, especially if you are tanned. The peel of the yam is gently massaged into your skin to help remove tan.

Banana

For skin whitening, use green banana peels on your face and neck region. Green banana should be used weekly to see improvement.

Radish

This is one of the best vegetable peels for skin care. Radish consists of a high amount of Vitamin B-6 which is good in treating blackheads. When the peel is massaged on the blackheads, it softens it and thus, it is easy to remove.

Beetroot

Beets The peel of a beetroot is beneficial in adding a blush to your cheeks. This vegetable peel needs to be gently massaged on the cheekbone twice in a week to naturally make your cheeks look rosy.

Other Veggie Packs

Potato Juice

Potato helps in making the skin look brighter, since it contains antioxidants. It also helps in removing the dead skin cells, since it has mild bleaching agents.

Ingredients:

1 potato

Cotton pad

Method:

1. Cut a potato into small pieces.

2. Grate the potato and squeeze to take out the juice.

3. Dip a cotton pad into it and apply on your face.

4. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. Wash it off with normal water.

Tomato Face Pack

Tomato contains vitamins that help in keeping the skin to look fresh and healthy. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

1 cup of water

How To Use:

1. Cut the tomato into small pieces and mash them to make a paste.

2. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water.

4. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Onion Face Packs

The vitamins contained in onion help to increase the blood circulation and lead to a wrinkle-free skin.

Ingredients:

1 small onion

Cotton balls

Water

How To Use:

1. Cut onion into small pieces.

2. Blend it to take out the juice out of it.

3. Dip a cotton ball and apply the juice all over your face and neck.

4. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and wash it off in plain water.

5. You can repeat this twice or thrice in a week to see faster and better results.