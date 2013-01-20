Amazing Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Your Skin During Summer!

Hot and humid summer brings with it a host of skin problems. But most of these have a single answer and that is aloe vera gel.

The aloe vera plant is a succulent plant and comes from the Arabian origin. It is best to extract aloe vera gel directly from the plant, but we know how difficult this can be, so you may go for the ones you can easily get in the market.

Aloe vera is very well known for its cosmetic and medicinal purposes. It is used to treat minor skin issues and also acts as a brilliant moisturiser.

In some cases, you can also drink pure aloe vera gel. This is known to aid digestion and is especially good for all those who are suffering from acidity. And we all know that our stomachs act up a lot during summers.

You can also mix this in with any other juice of your choice. The fact that this cleanses you from the inside, will start to show on your skin, as it begins to clear up and make your skin glow.

So, here are some ways you can use aloe vera gel during summers.

1. As a night cream: During summers, applying anything that is too greasy on the face, can be troublesome, due to the sweat and heat. You don't want anything too heavy to be used on the face during this time, isn't it? Just apply a thick layer of aloe vera gel before you get to bed. The gel will slowly get absorbed into your skin, providing you with the moisture you need. What's more is that the gel will also help cool your skin.

2. For sunburn: Any amount of time out in the sun can be detrimental for your skin during summers, as we tend to get burnt by the sun. In extreme cases, the skin starts to look red, burn and starts to flake. To prevent this, apply aloe vera gel all over your body right after you get home from some time in the sun. This will ensure that your skin remains cool and is healed faster. The aloe vera gel brings the temperature of the skin down, as it is so cooling.

3. For tanned skin: Another ill effect of going out in the sun is the skin getting tanned. None of us like it when our skin changes colours. To get rid of a tan, add the juice of half a lemon into one teaspoon of aloe vera gel and apply this on your face like a tan removal mask. Lemon juice is the strongest natural bleaching agent, and aloe vera gel acts as a base for this mask. It also gives your skin hydration. Sometimes, applying lemon directly on to the skin can make it sting, as lemon has a very high concentration of citric acid in it. Mixing it with aloe vera gel will balance out the lemon, so that it suits even the most sensitive skin type.

4. For acne: Now, we all know that the summers make us a lot more susceptible to pimples and acne. It is because of the high amount of moisture in the air. Acne can be very painful as well. Applying cooling aloe vera gel on these sudden breakouts will soothe the acne. The cold temperature will also help the bump of the pimple to go down. Keep doing this throughout the day whenever the pain starts to bother you.

5. For heat rashes: Heat rashes, or prickly heat, is quite common during the summer months. This is when the sweat glands get blocked and small bumps are formed on the skin as a result of this. Apply some aloe vera gel on these areas to soothe the area instantly. Keep doing this till your prickly heat issue is healed.

6. For itchy skin: Similar to heat rashes but not that extreme, is when you get itchy skin during the summers. Itchy skin is often a result of humidity and when you are wearing tight clothes all day. Due to lack of air circulation, the skin gets itchy. The best way to deal with this is to first take a cold shower, and then apply some aloe vera gel on all the areas that are itchy. You can do this every day, to say goodbye to itchy skin!

We hope these tips of using aloe vera gel help you beat the heat this summer!