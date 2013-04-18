8 Ways To Use Watermelon For Skin And Hair Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Everyone loves eating watermelon for the myriad of benefits it offers. Red, watery, fleshy, sweet, and refreshing, this fruit is not just good for health, but also for your skin and hair. What is it about watermelon that it ranks among the top fruits recommended for skin and hair care?

Well, for starters, watermelon contains essential vitamins and nutrients along with a special component called lycopene which helps in removing free radicals from your skin, thus preventing skin damage. [1] It prevents dryness of the scalp and hair and keeps it away from infections, thus giving your soft and healthy hair.

Having said that, have you ever wondered what it would be like to use watermelon for skin and hair? Listed below are some amazing benefits of watermelon for skin and hair and the ways to use them.

How To Use Watermelon For Skin?

1. For dry skin

Honey is a humectant and an emollient that helps to give you soft and glowing skin in no time. It heals dry skin and nourishes it. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp honey

How to do

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. For boosting collagen levels

Olive oil contains antioxidants that prevent premature aging and also boost collagen levels of your skin. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes or until it dries completely.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

3. For treating sunburn

Aloe vera is an ideal choice for sunburned or irritated skin. It contains cooling properties that can be soothing for skin. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Combine both the ingredients to make a paste.

Apply the paste to the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

4. For oily skin

Tea tree oil contains anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps in treating skin conditions like oily skin, thus preventing acne and pimples. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

5. For soft, glowing skin

Yoghurt not only moisturises your skin but also reduces fine lines and wrinkles and gives you soft and glowing skin with regular use.

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Add both the ingredients in a bowl and whisk them together.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off and repeat this once a week for the desired result.

How To Use Watermelon For Hair?

1. For hair growth

A rich source of antioxidants, olive oil promotes scalp health. It also improves the blood flow to the hair follicles, thus strengthening them.

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Blend some watermelon juice and olive oil together in a bowl

Apply it evenly on your hair.

Let it stay for about 30 minutes and then wash it off with your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. For treating hair loss and breakage

Tea tree oil helps to unclog hair follicles and nourish your roots. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp yoghurt

2 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Combine some watermelon juice and yoghurt in a bowl and whisk both the ingredients together.

Next, add some tea tree oil to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and hair. Cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. For dry hair

Coconut oil contains properties that help in conditioning your hair and scalp and making it strong. It also promotes healthy hair growth and curbs hair loss.

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix some watermelon juice and coconut oil in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your hair - from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.