12 Easy Tips To Hydrate Skin

We all crave soft and supple skin. But pollution, work stress, and other lifestyle habits may have a direct impact on your skin. Having dull, patchy skin is a nightmare that most of us want to get rid of ASAP!

To remove the skin woes, you must hydrate your skin regularly. It essentially means, giving your skin the right amount of nourishment to allow it to breathe and shine like a pearl!

What is Skin Hydration?

Skin hydration is the process of keeping your skin healthy and nourished with moisturizing products. Dark, dull, or patchy skin is a symbol of dehydrated skin which if left untreated can lead to early wrinkles, pigmentation, dark circles, etc.

Dry skin issues are common and occur when you don't provide enough hydration to the skin. When your skin starts to look dry or patchy, it is an indication that it requires hydration. With the right skin care techniques, it is easy to revive damaged skin and beautify it organically!

How to Hydrate Skin?

Bid goodbye to water retention with these 12 easy-to-follow skin hydration techniques:

1. Use the Right Ointments or Creams

Consider using skin-friendly over-the-counter skincare products like natural moisturizing creams, body lotion, petroleum jelly, etc. Look for creams or lotions that contain glycerin, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, lipids that repair the dry or damaged skin.

Get a moisturizer matching your skin type. Go for an oil-free moisturizer if you have oily skin.

2. Use Moisturizing Serums

Those with extremely dry skin can consider using squalane emollient serums that help retain skin's natural oils and are filled with natural antioxidants too.

3. Apply Vitamin C Serum

Let's face this skin fact. As our skin ages, the collagen production of it also reduces making it lose its elasticity. Vitamin C serums and face masks are beneficial to keep the skin tight and bright. It delays the wrinkles formation process and reduces fine lines too.

4. Apply a Toner

A toner hydrates the skin which when used alongside the moisturizer and serum penetrates deeper into pores. To treat large skin pores, apply a facial toner matching your skin type. Look for skin-friendly, natural beauty care products.

5. Hydrate the Skin With Water

No cliche here, but water is indeed a super drink! Drink loads of water throughout the day (at least 10-12 glasses). By drinking enough water, your skin will receive a natural glow and wipe out the skin issues like pimples, acne, and blemishes without much effort!

6. Take a Healthy Diet

You are what you eat. Consume a healthy and balanced diet to keep your skin, body, and hair beautiful inside out. Avoid junk food that's always present with excess oil and salt that adds to skin dehydration.

7. Exfoliate

Use a natural face and body scrub to remove dead skin cells, and clogged pore issues. Go for quality exfoliating products that do not include harsh chemicals and other no-so skin-friendy substances. Consider using DIY body scrubs which you can make at home with minimum money and effort!

8. Apply Sunscreen

Harsh sun damages your skin leaving it dull and dehydrated. Apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher requirements before going out. It is proven to block about 97 percent of harmful UVB rays. In an extremely hot climate, cover your face with a scarf. Treat the tan, and sunburn with a natural product like aloe vera paste or gels.

9. Use Gentle Cleansers

Remove the dirt from your skin with a gentle cleanser or face wash. Select one that matches your skin type. Go for natural, fragrance-free face cleansers to keep sensitive skin away from harmful chemicals.

10. Apply Natural Oils

Use natural moisturizing body oils that work wonders for your skin. For dry, acne-prone skin, treat your skin with a relaxing natural oil message at least once a week. You can also use jojoba oil along with your everyday moisturizer.

11. Avoid Hot Showers

It is better to avoid hot, long showers. Extreme hot water or a long shower will leave your skin dry or patchy afterward. Use lukewarm water or take shorter shoes to keep the skin hydrated. Also, avoid using soaps that can snatch natural oil present in your skin.

12. Moisturize Post Shower

Your skin may get dry after you have a bath. Apply a lotion or moisturizer to your entire body post-shower. Follow this skin ritual daily for maximum hydration to the skin.

