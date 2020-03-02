Rahul Khanna Brings Back The Male Polish Trend And We’re All For It Men Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

How cool is a man secure in his masculinity? We say a lot! Rahul Khanna proved that with his latest Instagram story. Rahul Khanna, who enjoys an Instagram following of 1.5 lakh followers, posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story where he can be seen wearing a bathroom robe and looked dapper as always. But that is not all. In the picture, keeping his hands on his face, he can be seen flaunting his nails painted in black nail polish. Rahul captioned the post as, "Putting the MAN in manicure!" and the two hashtags, #malepolish and #vantablack, put the post into more perspective.

For those of you who are unaware, the male polish was a trend that went viral on Instagram way back in 2016 with men posting pictures of themselves with nails painted in different shades. It was a path-breaking trend that shattered the gender-biased norms of our society and we are glad that Rahul brought this trend back. And coming from a famous personality like his with a huge fan following, we are sure it will stir a change, no matter how small.

Although we have a long way to go, society has definitely changed for the better in the last few years. Where men in make-up were ill-treated some years back, they have grown stronger and made their voices heard through various social media platforms, especially YouTube and Instagram. And now we see YouTubers like Jeffree Star, James Charles and Patrick Starrr owning the digital space.

This is a great initiative by Rahul Khanna, who is quite active on social media and treats his followers with some amazing posts and life-updates every now and then. We hope more people hop on the male polish trend and normalise it. More power to you beauty-loving men. We definitely are here for it!