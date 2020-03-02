ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Khanna Brings Back The Male Polish Trend And We’re All For It

    By

    How cool is a man secure in his masculinity? We say a lot! Rahul Khanna proved that with his latest Instagram story. Rahul Khanna, who enjoys an Instagram following of 1.5 lakh followers, posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story where he can be seen wearing a bathroom robe and looked dapper as always. But that is not all. In the picture, keeping his hands on his face, he can be seen flaunting his nails painted in black nail polish. Rahul captioned the post as, "Putting the MAN in manicure!" and the two hashtags, #malepolish and #vantablack, put the post into more perspective.

    For those of you who are unaware, the male polish was a trend that went viral on Instagram way back in 2016 with men posting pictures of themselves with nails painted in different shades. It was a path-breaking trend that shattered the gender-biased norms of our society and we are glad that Rahul brought this trend back. And coming from a famous personality like his with a huge fan following, we are sure it will stir a change, no matter how small.

    Although we have a long way to go, society has definitely changed for the better in the last few years. Where men in make-up were ill-treated some years back, they have grown stronger and made their voices heard through various social media platforms, especially YouTube and Instagram. And now we see YouTubers like Jeffree Star, James Charles and Patrick Starrr owning the digital space.

    This is a great initiative by Rahul Khanna, who is quite active on social media and treats his followers with some amazing posts and life-updates every now and then. We hope more people hop on the male polish trend and normalise it. More power to you beauty-loving men. We definitely are here for it!

    More RAHUL KHANNA News

    Read more about: rahul khanna beauty tips
    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 16:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue