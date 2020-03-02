Just In
- 1 hr ago Airport Diaries: Latest Chic Outfits Of The Actresses That Will Give You Jet-Set Goals
-
- 1 hr ago How To Trim Your Beard Like A Pro- The Easy Guide
- 3 hrs ago Katrina Kaif Gives Mid-Week Party Goals In An Orange Midi At Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch
- 5 hrs ago Kajol's Bossy Blue Pantsuit Is Perfect For Informal Meetings
Don't Miss
- News Nirbhaya case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea
- Movies EXCLUSIVE: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Praises Kangana Ranaut; Says 'She Is A Great Person'
- Technology Vivo NEX 3S 5G To Get Launched Soon
- Sports Tasnim Mir, Mansi Singh make India proud by clinching historic bronze at Dutch Junior International
- Finance Fitch Solutions Cuts India’s FY20 Economic Growth Forecast To 4.9%
- Automobiles Volkswagen T-Roc India Specs, Features & Colour Options Revealed: Will Rival The Jeep Compass
- Travel Best Places To Celebrate Holi In Karnataka
- Education UPSC Tie-breaking Principles For Civil Services And Other Exams
Rahul Khanna Brings Back The Male Polish Trend And We’re All For It
How cool is a man secure in his masculinity? We say a lot! Rahul Khanna proved that with his latest Instagram story. Rahul Khanna, who enjoys an Instagram following of 1.5 lakh followers, posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story where he can be seen wearing a bathroom robe and looked dapper as always. But that is not all. In the picture, keeping his hands on his face, he can be seen flaunting his nails painted in black nail polish. Rahul captioned the post as, "Putting the MAN in manicure!" and the two hashtags, #malepolish and #vantablack, put the post into more perspective.
For those of you who are unaware, the male polish was a trend that went viral on Instagram way back in 2016 with men posting pictures of themselves with nails painted in different shades. It was a path-breaking trend that shattered the gender-biased norms of our society and we are glad that Rahul brought this trend back. And coming from a famous personality like his with a huge fan following, we are sure it will stir a change, no matter how small.
Although we have a long way to go, society has definitely changed for the better in the last few years. Where men in make-up were ill-treated some years back, they have grown stronger and made their voices heard through various social media platforms, especially YouTube and Instagram. And now we see YouTubers like Jeffree Star, James Charles and Patrick Starrr owning the digital space.
This is a great initiative by Rahul Khanna, who is quite active on social media and treats his followers with some amazing posts and life-updates every now and then. We hope more people hop on the male polish trend and normalise it. More power to you beauty-loving men. We definitely are here for it!