5 Most Iconic Michael Jackson Hairstyles To Remember The Legend On His Death Anniversary

The American singer, Michael Jackson is considered as the greatest entertainer in the history of music. With his killer dance moves(who can't forget his famous moonwalk and anti-gravitational lean!), his songs and his sense of style, Michael Jackson inspired and entertained generations. Michael Jackson's fashion journey, especially his hairstyles have had a special impact on us. Throughout his life, Michael experimented a lot with his hairstyles. And if you look closely, you will notice that his hairstyle has been an indispensable part of his larger-than-life persona.

While Michael's on-stage messy curly hair has been the most popular, Michael started his journey with Afro hairstyle in the 80s. From thriller culler to Jheri curls and finally starlight hair, Michael Jackson's hairstyles are a journey in itself.

Michael Jackson's death on June 25, 2009 left the world in shock and his fans heartbroken. It has been 11 years since the world has lost this legend. So, today, on his 11th death anniversary, we remember the King of Pop, Michael Jackson with his five most iconic hairstyles.

Half Bun PC: Instagram/micheal_jackson_432 The half-bun curly hair is the first hairstyle that comes into mind when you think Michael Jackson. Michael wore the half bun with a few messy strands falling on his forehead for most of his stage performances. It is safe to say that this is one of the most-loved hairstyles of Michael Jackson that fans still imitate. The Line Design PC: Instagram/unamoonwalkerdice This edgy hairstyle was often seen on young Michael Jackson. With his thick black shoulder-length hair, a crisp slanted line on top of his head made the curls look more prominent and the look more piercing and mysterious. Medium Length Curls PC: Instagram/michealjackson Curls quickly became the signature style of Michael Jackson. While on-stage his curls we tied in a messy half-updo or updo, off-stage he will let his hair loose. The thick curls swooped on one side of his face and reaching a few inches past his shoulder is most definitely one on our favourite looks of Michael Jackson. Knotted Ponytail PC: Instagram/michealjackson Michael was a born performer and one of the on-stage hairstyles of Michael Jackson that was simple yet stunning was this knotted ponytail. For the ease of movement on-stage, this hairstyle of Michael Jackson was perfect and instantly became a huge hit among fans. Straight Shoulder Length Tresses PC: Instagram/michealjackson Starting from 2001, Michael Jackson was seen in straight shoulder-length tresses. Considering that his hair length would differ in a matter of days, Michael's straight hair was actually wigs. Prior to his appearance in straight hair, the damage caused to his natural became apparently. Perhaps he donned the wig to safe his natural hair from further damage.