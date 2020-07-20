5 Hairstyles For Men To Get An Attractive Look Men Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Men hairstyles have come a long from the basic side parting and tamed cut. Just as the men's clothing and style have evolved over the years, so has their hairstyle. And why shouldn't be this the case? Changing the hairstyle is the most powerful tool men have to change their entire appearance. With the right hairstyle, no matter the occasion, you instantly look more appealing. A shabby look needs a fine hairstyle to look stylish and attractive.

Luckily, with the boom of men's grooming sector, you there is no dearth of hairstyles to choose from. For the men who are beginners, however, it can be nerve-wracking to delve into the world of hairstyling and grooming. So, we stick to the basic hairstyles. Well, no more.

Today, we bring to you five men hairstyles that will make you attractive instantly. These aren't too far up your comfort zone but at the same time, these aren't your basic boring hairstyles. These will give you the confidence thrust to carry any look you wanted to and you would want to explore more. So, without further ado, let's get right onto the hairstyles.

Blowout With Tapered Sides PC: Instagram/ Mens hairstyles Blowouts aren't just for women. Men can enjoy the glory and benefits of blowouts as well. For a stylish look that elongates your face, chop off the sides and blowdry the hair in the middle either in a puller-back manner or side partition. This hairstyle is a must-try for men with thick and straight hair. 12 Most Popular Indian Army Haircuts For Men Of All Ages The Classic Pompadour PC: Instagram/ Hairstyles For Mens Pampadour has been a much-loved hairstyle among men and hairstylists. With the various versions of the hairstyle being popular, the charm of the classic pompadour remains unbeaten. This hairstyle gives you a piercing look that is attractive and ensures a long-lasting impact. But, it isn't an easy feat to keep up with this hairstyle. It requires an extreme setting of the hair and the art of creating healthy volume in your hair/. Army Buzz Cut PC: Instagram/ Mens hairstyles Those who say short haircuts are not attractive or are just safe have obviously not seen the charm of the buzz cut. Popular in various Army men across the world, the buzz cut is a hairstyle that enhances your look and relieves you from the stress of thinking of ways to style the hair. Pair this look with either casual denim and shirts or the formal suit, it will look stunning. 14 Fabulous Grooming Tips Every Man Should Know Folded Ponytail PC: Instagram/ Mens hairstyles Long hairstyles for men have become quite a trend. But, it isn't practical always. Not with this hairstyle! If you want to keep your hair long and yet appropriate for a corporate environment, this folded ponytail is for you. Pull all you hair back, gather it in a ponytail and use a basic hair tie and create a folded ponytail. You do not have to be prim with the ponytail. Just make sure your front is set with all the baby hairs tamed and you are set to make an impact. Side-Shaved Long Hair PC: Instagram/ Mens hairstyles Nothing grabs your attention like someone with a head full of hair and the sides shaved. Tampered sides have become quite popular among men in the last few years. These mixed with a head full of thick and soft hair styled to perfection is perfect for guys unapologetic for their love for styling and fashion.