Upgrade Your Make-up Kit With These Warm Eye Shadow Colours For The Upcoming Winter Parties

Winter is here, which means there is going to be a lot of change in trends too. Though the weather will be cold this season, but that doesn't mean the weekend parties will cease to exist. We are still going to party, right? But yes, it's time to say bye bye to bright colours and welcome the new season with warm colours. More than your lipsticks, your eye shadow speaks a lot about you. It's very important to pick the right eye shadow colour for the right party. Because, an eye shadow is that beauty element, which can either make or break your make-up look. Whether smokey or glittery, your eye make-up should be on-point.

So, to help you out, we have come up with five best eye shadow shades, which are perfect for upcoming winter parties. Check out the trending eye make-up looks and learn how to recreate it.

1. Groove In 'Pink' And 'Purple' Mashup

The romantic combination of pink and purple is known to all. And this season, the mixture of two is going to be in trend. Pink and purple eye shadow will not only add wow quotient to your look but will also make you look groovy with the mashup. So, here is how you can recreate this look.

What you need

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Purple eye shadow

• Pink eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

• Apply some concealer over your lids, crease and under the eyes, and blend it in using your fingertips. Wait for some time till it gets absorbed completely.

• Now, apply setting powder to set the concealer in place.

• Grab the pink eye shadow on the fluffy brush, and apply it on your crease. Blend it well.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, take the purple eye shadow on the flat brush, apply it all over your lid.

• Apply a thin line on your upper lash line using black eyeliner.

• Coat your eyelashes with some mascara. Once it gets dry, apply another coat of mascara.

2. 'Grey' Is The New Black

We definitely love black colour for its bold and edgy effect. But for this winter season, grey is the new black. Though it's a lighter shade of black but it will create the same intensity. Also, grey eye shadow looks classy when applied right. So, here is how you can recreate the look.

What you need

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Grey eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

• Apply some concealer over your lids, crease and under the eyes, and blend it in using your fingertips. Wait for some time till it gets absorbed completely.

• Now, apply setting powder to set the concealer in place.

• Now, take some grey eye shadow on your fluffy brush, and apply it all over your lid and crease. Blend the crease part well to give it a smokey eye effect.

• Drag the same eye shadow on the lower lash line as well, and blend it well.

• Apply a thin line on your upper lash line using black eyeliner.

• Coat your eyelashes with some mascara. Once it gets dry, apply another coat of mascara.

3. All The Magic Is In The 'Blue'

Be it eyeliner or eye shadow, blue colour has all the magic, when one needs to turn their party mode on. Blue is considered as the most royal colour of all. From sky blue to midnight blue, this colour has its own distintive appeal. So, here is how you can sport blue eye shadow at winter parties.

What you need

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Light blue glittering eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Dark blue eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

• Apply some concealer over your lids, crease and under the eyes, and blend it in using your fingertips. Wait for some time till it gets absorbed completely.

• Now, apply setting powder to set the concealer in place.

• Take some dark blue eye shadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your crease. Blend it properly.

• Then, take some light blue glittering eye shadow on the flat brush and apply it all over your lid.

• Now, apply a thick line on your upper lash line using black eye liner and extend it to make a wing at the edge.

• Coat your eyelashes with some mascara. Once it gets dry, apply another coat of mascara.

4. Be The Shining Star In 'Golden'

For a DJ night, you definitely need something sparkling to be the shining star. Whether you opt for a shimmery dress or a classic gown, golden colour eye shadow matches the best with all the outfits for any party. Applying golden eye shadow is not a heavy or tricky task. Here is how you can ace this look.

What you need

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Golden eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

• Apply some concealer over your lids, crease and under the eyes, and blend it in using your fingertips. Wait for some time till it gets absorbed completely.

• Now, apply setting powder to set the concealer in place.

• Next, grab some golden eye shadow on the fluffy brush, and apply it all over your lid and crease. Blend it well.

• Apply a thin line on your upper lash line using black eye liner and extend it a little to make a wing.

• Coat your eyelashes with some mascara.

5. It's Time To Go 'Green'

If you are a nature lover, it's time for you to play with your favourite colour, green. Green is not just the colour of calmness and relaxation but also spreads positive vibes. Be it light or dark shade, green colour has its own aura. So, this winter party, why not flaunt the double aura with the dual shades? Let's do it. Here is how you can recreate the look.

What you need

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Black eyeliner

• Dark green eye shadow

• Light green eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Mascara

Steps to recreate the look

• Apply some concealer over your lids, crease and under the eyes, and blend it in using your fingertips. Wait for some time till it gets absorbed completely.

• Now, apply setting powder to set the concealer in place.

• Take some light green eye shadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your crease. Blend it well till it becomes softer.

• Now take some dark eye shadow on the flat brush and apply it all over your lid. Apply another coat to get the darker shade.

• Starting from the corner, apply a thick line on your upper lash line using black eyeliner.

• Coat your eyelashes with some mascara. Wait for some time till it gets dry. Then apply another coat of mascara.

Happy Winters!