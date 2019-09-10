The Best Make-up Tips For Round Face Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

A round face is usually taken as a disadvantage. Girls and women with round face feel that their face shape prevents them from enjoying the chiselled face and sharp features. But that isn't the case. If you have a round face, you're endowed with plump cheeks and round and fuller chin that many of us just wish for. In fact, many of your favourite celebrities like Emms Stone, Aishwarya Rai Bachhan and Selena Gomez have a round face and they look amazing each time you see them.

The best part about having a round face is that it makes you look younger and what else would a girl want! To top that off, the muted features add a softness to your look. And using make-up as a tool, you can sharpen your features and give that chiselled look to your face.

That being said, here are some amazing make-up tips to bring out the best of your face shape and make you look charming and chiselled. Read on and take notes!

1. The Contour Game

Contouring the face is an essential step when it comes to make-up for a round face. Contour helps to sculpt the face, add some definition to it and makes your face look slimmer. Granted that it isn't a step that we do in our usual make-up routine and one that we aren't very familiar with but with some practice, contouring isn't a very difficult task to manage.

You can contour your cheekbones, jawline and your nose. While contouring the cheekbones and jawline will create some noticeable different, contouring the nose is optional.

Take some contour powder or cream on a contour brush and apply it just below your cheekbones from the middle of your ears till the middle of your cheeks. Now take your time blending it in. In a similar manner, contour your jawline as well and you'll notice the change in your face.

2. An Arched Eyebrow Is What You Need

Your eyebrow shape can have a huge impact on the overall look. The eyebrow shape that is most flattering for a round face is an arched one as it helps to make your face look wider and less round. So, use an eyebrow pencil to create an arch and fill in with light hands and brush through it using a spoolie.

3. A Winged Eyeliner Is The Best Choice

Taking away the attention from your fuller cheeks is the goal here. So, if you have a round face, go for an elongated winged eyeliner. It gives the illusion of slimmer cheeks and creates a balance to make your face appear less round.

4. Go For A Dark Eyeshadow

You might notice a pattern here. What we are trying to do is divert the attention from your fuller cheeks and round chin and directing it towards your eyes. So, it is better to go for a dark eyeshadow that highlights your eyes and makes your face look slimmer.

5. Glossy And Dark Lips Work Best For A Round Face

Try to avoid lighter and brighter lip shades if you have a round face. These make your lip smaller and your face more round. And if you're wearing a bright lip shade, always top it off with a gloss. A gloss will make your face look elongated and your face slimmer. Dark lip shades take the attention to your mouth, thereby giving the illusion of a slimmer face.

6. Don't Forget To Add The Flush To Your Cheeks

It is always a good idea to add some blush to your cheekbones. But, there are certain things that you need to keep in mind while applying blush if you have a round face. First is to apply a very soft blush that just adds a pretty flushed look to your face. Second is to apply the blush a little below your cheeks or it will accentuate the plump cheekbones and we wouldn't want that, right? So, go easy with your blush.

7. Your Hairstyle Has A Huge Role To Play

If you have a round face, you hairstyle can make or break your look. Go for hairstyles and haircuts that frame your face and give the illusion of an oval face. Layered haircut with bangs falling on the side of your face is a perfect example of a hairstyle that will enhance the look of a round face. Don't tie your hair in a high ponytail, it will make your look even more fuller. So, keep in mind the shape of your face the next time you style or cut your hair.

And that is it. These were some tips that will make your face look slimmer and wider, and enhance your look. Give them a try and share your experience with us in the comment section below.