Flashback Friday Makeup Inspiration: A Note On Rekha's Dreamy Romantic Look In Silsila

Rekha - the evergreen star, who always mesmerises us with both her off-screen and on-screen presence, left us speechless with her dreamy look in the hit movie, Silsila. The romantic-drama feature also starring Jaya Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, had Rekha playing the role of a young, dreamy girl in love. If you saw Jaya Bachchan's wardrobe in the movie, her outfits were more modern and professional with crisp printed sarees, mostly in bold hues but Rekha's sarees and traditional wear in Silsila were splashed in soft pastels or passionate reds - her wardrobe was lightweight, crafted out of chiffon. Consequently, her makeup was also done in a way that she looked pensive and idealistic.

Well, as we all know, Rekha usually kept her makeup heavy and Silsila was no exception to that. Moreover, with her makeup look in the movie, she inspired us to give the maximalist look like hers a try. However, her makeup wasn't entirely about colour-pops; in fact, there was a lot of balance to her look in the movie. Her look in the movie was accentuated by glossy maroon lip shade, which instantly enhanced her look. And if the lip shade gave her look a vibrant touch, the eye makeup in contrast was subtle but smokey with impeccably-applied dark kohl and just a whiff of eye shadow, which added to the faraway look.

As for contouring, it was meticulously done with fine detailing - it was actually done to perfection. Rose-pink blush spruced up her look, adding softness to her look. A special note of credit has to be given to her hairstyling in the movie. The middle-parted voluminous tresses had a wavy effect and that certainly elevated her dreamy look. It was hard to take eyes off Rekha. Well, for this Flashback Friday, we have decoded Rekha's makeup look in Silsila. And what do you think about her fashion and makeup in Silsila? Let us know that in the comment section.

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 17:17 [IST]