Radhika Apte Slays The Hair Game With Her Two Buns Hairdo

Radhika Apte's charm is no more limited to her superb acting skills in any project that she takes. She is gradually turning out to be one with a great beauty sensibility. Radhika recently posted some pictures of hers on her Instagram handle that made us take a double-take.

When Radhika turned muse for the photographer Anurag Kabbur, the result turned out to be amazing. In the pics, Radhika is seen rocking a bold make-up look. But, what got us hooked on to the look is her hairdo.

For the photoshoot, Radhika styled her hair in an unusual two buns hairdo and we think more people should flaunt this hairdo. Dividing her hair into two equal sections, she pulled the hair of each section at the back and tied it up in a messy and fluffy bun just behind her ears. The hairdo is neat, sleek, well-put-together with an element of fun to it.

Coming to her make-up, Radhika went for a brown smokey eye look. Her full coverage base was well-bronzed. A hint of pink blush on the apples of the cheeks added some colour to the base. She kept the eye look simple and didn't add eyeliner or kohl to her eyes. Just a coat of mascara worked wonder for the look. Dark filled-in brows and dark maroon lipstick rounded off her look.

She paired this look with a long dress splashed with abstract patterns and an uneven hemline. She accessorised this look with some funky gold earrings and back pumps.

We loved everything about her look and we think that her hairdo deserves some much-needed attention and applaud. It is a sassy hairdo that can help you in those bad hair days when you just don't know how to style your hair. It is a simple hairstyle that can a sharpness to your otherwise casual look.

We hope that you give this a try. If you did, feel free to share it with us and your thoughts about this look.