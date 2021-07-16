Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 3 Unforgettable Makeup Looks From The Beauty’s Instagram Page Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 16 July 1983, Katrina Kaif is more than just a brilliant actress. Apart from impressing us with her spectacular performances, she has also turned out as a big beauty inspiration for all the women in the town. Her flawless makeup looks beckon us to take notes from her. By launching her own makeup and beauty brand Kay By Katrina, she has made glamming up easier and effortlessly for her fans. Katrina keeps posting pictures of her stunning makeup looks on Instagram, not only to promote her brand but also to serve makeup goals. So, on her birthday today, we have come up with her 3 makeup looks, which are absolutely unforgettable.

Katrina Kaif's Pink Makeup

Katrina Kaif sported a pink makeup look and shelled out major beauty goals. She perfectly did her base with primer, foundation, and concealer. Her cheekbones, nose, and jawline were contoured and she softly highlighted them with a highlighter. She filled her brows well but it looked natural. The Sooryavanshi actress applied pigmented pink eye shadow on her lids, crease part, inner corners, outer corners, and to her lower lash line as well. She applied black kohl on her lower and upper waterline and coated her eyelashes with mascara. Katrina blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink blush and spruced up her look with a creamy nude-pink lipstick, overlined with a lip liner.

Katrina Kaif's Smokey Green Eye Makeup

Katrina Kaif rocked the dramatic eye makeup look and left us stunned. To create the look, she opted for a shimmering olive-green eye shadow and applied it over her lids and crease part. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress kept the shape of her eye shadow low to high from the tear-ducts to the outer corners. She exaggerated the eye shadow dramatically and gave a smokey effect. The diva dragged the same eye shadow to her lower lash line as well and applied a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. Katrina precisely lined her lower and upper waterline with black eye pencil. She added a tint of pink blush on her cheeks and balanced her look with light nude-pink lipstick, topped off with gloss.

Katrina Kaif's Bold Black Eye Makeup

Katrina Kaif flaunted a dewy makeup look, highlighted by bold black eyes. Her dewy look's base was marked by primer, foundation, concealer, and oodles of highlighter. Her brows were well-defined and she applied nude eye shadow over her lids and crease part. The Bang Bang actress applied black kohl on her lower waterline and smudged it to give a smokey effect. With the same black eye pencil, she drew a line on her upper lash line and exaggerated it to the outer corner to create perfect wings. Katrina coated her eyelashes with mascara and softly blushed up the apple of her cheeks. With creamy mauve-pink lipstick, she wrapped up her look.

So, what do you think about the makeup looks of Katrina Kaif? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif!

Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 14:15 [IST]