Nora Fatehi's Opts For A Pink Hair Look For An Upcoming Music Video: Yay Or Nay?

Bollywood actress and dancer, Nora Fatehi has gained a lot of recognition with her dancing skills in the songs like O Saki Saki, Naah, Kamariya and many others. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle giving a hint about her upcoming music album by sharing a picture in which she is seen flaunting pink hair. Let's take a close look at her pink look.

So, in her recent Instagram post, Nora was seen sporting a pink look. The shocking yet surprising element about her look was her hair. The actress opted to colour her tresses in pink which brought a drastic change to her black tresses. No doubt, she looked absolutely pretty in pink.

She was quite daring to dip her tresses in pink colour and she flawlessly stood out in it. Well, be it nail paint or lipstick, we all love pink colour and Nora just made us fall in love with the colour all over again by bringing such a new hair colour trend. So, Nora's pink hair look is a yay for us. The lip shade matched her hair colour and completed her look. Her base make-up was light, her nose and jawline were softly contoured.

Well, Nora Fatehi just beat the barbie doll with her hot summer pink look.

Also, if you are a big hair colour lover and are looking forward to a hair transformation, Nora's pink hair colour is perfect to opt for.

So, what do you think about her pink look? Isn't she looking extremely ravishing? Share your opinions in the comment section.