Just In
- 1 hr ago Priyanka Chopra Speaks On Climate Change, COVID, Poverty At The UN Sustainable Development Goals 2022 Moment
- 1 hr ago 6 Trendy Hair Accessories To Accentuate Your Hairdo
- 2 hrs ago German Book Prize Shortlist Announced: Here Are The Six Contenders
- 2 hrs ago Home Aesthetics With Amazon: Fantastic Offers On 3D Wall Tiles, Wallpapers And More
Don't Miss
- Sports FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023: Focusing on sticking to our plans and our basics: Mandeep Singh
- Education SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Schedule out on ssc.nic.in. Check the detailed notice here!
- Finance Accumulate This Multibagger Mid Cap Cement Stock, Share Can Gain 14%: Geojit
- Automobiles Ola Electric Plans To Launch Move OS3, New Accessories, & 200 Showrooms
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Takes A Pay Cut; Shalin Bhanot Finalised For The Show: Reports
- News A 'Yatra' from nowhere to nowhere
- Technology Tecno POVA Neo 5G To Launch Soon In India: Dimensity 810 SoC, 6000mAh Battery Confirmed
- Travel Agriculture Tourism In India: What Is Agro-Rural Tourism And Its Benefits
Navratri Makeup Tips To Look Fabulous, Stunning And Sweat-Free
Are you planning to play dandiya raas at the upcoming Navratri festival? If yes, then you have to look apart and festive-ready. Assuming you have already started curating the Navratri outfits for all nine days but what about the makeup? Because your overall festive outlook will not be complete without a correct makeup look!
Image: Pinterest
Subtle, minimal, or extra shimmery; you are allowed to go for a look that can compliment you and your outfit. But most importantly, your makeup should stay intact for a longer duration considering the hot or humid atmosphere at the pandals.
Here are easy-to-follow Navratri makeup tips to look stunning and sweat-free:
Prepare The Skin Beforehand
You must prepare the skin well before getting started with the Navratri makeup. By that, we mean, following the cleaning, toning, and moisturizing regimen. Use mild beauty products like a face wash to clean the face and a natural moisturizer to make your skin feel supple and hydrated.
Use a Primer
A primer sets the perfect base for any makeup look. Use a primer matching your skin tone and apply it on your face and eyelids. A primer is a power makeup product that ensures the makeup doesn't penetrate the skin pores. It also helps avoid making your skin patchy with a heavy makeup look.
Use a Mild Concealer or Foundation
Since most Navratri fests or events happen outdoors, the humidity can play havoc with your makeup. That's why it is essential that you don't use heavy foundation or concealer. Otherwise, your makeup may form cracks or start fading away.
Apply foundation in such a way that, it blends well with the primer. Opt for sheer coverage. If possible, it is advisable to go for water-based makeup products.
Image: Pexels
Highlight One Feature Only
Even though the Navratri festival calls for extra shimmer and glamour on the outfits and makeup part, it is viable to highlight one feature at a time. It could be opting for smoky eyes or bold lips but not both at the same time.
Opt for a balanced makeup look. Remember to keep it subtle yet striking!
Do the Eyes & Eyebrows
Pick an eyeshadow matching your Navratri outfit. Shimmery eye shadow makes a good choice for a festive look. Go for waterproof eyeliner and mascara to accentuate the eyes.
Fill in and highlight the eyebrows by using the eyebrow pencil. Make sure you follow your natural eyebrow shape. Avoid making it look too dramatic or fake. Keep it subtle and natural looking!
Highlight the Lips
Go for a lip colour preferably in a matte finish. Make sure to work with your lip shape. Use a lip liner to create an outline and fill in the lips with a matching lip colour or tint. If opting for bold lips, coat the lip colour twice. Blot and allow the lip colour to set!
Set the Makeup
Once you are done with the makeup, use a setting spray to keep the makeup intact and in place. It also works as a protective layer that keeps the makeup good even in hot and humid weather!
- womenNavratri 2022 Day 1 Colour: White Navratri Outfit Ideas To Denote Purity And Innocence
- festivalsNavratri 2022: Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga For Nine Days
- womenNavratri 2022: 10 Stunning Navratri Outfit Ideas To Look Your Ethnic Best
- festivalsDurga Puja 2022: Goddess Durga's Favourite Flowers, Sweets, Fruits And Colours
- zodiac signsChaitra Navratri 2022: Lucky Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Blessed by Goddess Durga
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022: B'Town Divas Inspire Us With Rich And Resplendent Royal Blue Outfits
- festivalsDussehra 2021: Date, Time, History And Significance Of Vijayadashami
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2021: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Taapsee Pannu’s Red Organza Saree Looks
- yoga spiritualitySaraswati Puja 2021: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance During Navratri
- womenThe Legend Of Durga And Mahishasur: How The Goddess Won The Battle Against The Demon
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2021: White Traditional-Wear Goals From Sara Ali Khan, Sanya Malhotra, PV Sindhu And Huma Qureshi
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2021: Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjana Sanghi And Yami Gautam Have Traditional Outfit Goals