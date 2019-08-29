Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Celebrity Make-up Ideas To Add That Oomph Factor To Your Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that comes with a lot of eagerness and excitement. The preparation of this day starts days before and we are all excited to doll up on this festive occasion. It is a time of celebrations and we understand that you want to put your best foot forward and look your absolute best. Well, don't you worry, help is here!

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, we've listed for you four make-up looks from our B-town divas that you can take cues from and spruce up your beauty game. These are quick and easy make-up looks that won't take much time but add that oomph factor to your look. Read on to know what these looks are and choose the one you like.

1. The Minimal Make-up Look

The dhak dhak girl, Madhuri gives us our first festive look and that is the minimal make-up look. The minimal make-up look has become the favourite of many and this can be your choice of make-up for this Ganesh Chaturthi. Minimal make-up doesn't mean a dull look. It adds a softness to your look, especially if you've draped a bright saree for the occasion.

Apply a tinted moisturiser to get an even skin tone. To add some colour to your face, apply some blush on the apple of your cheeks, apply kohl to your lower lash line and line your upper lash line before smudging it lightly. To add some depth to your look, take eyeshadow of a shade deeper than your skin tone and apply it all over your eyelid. Gently fill in your brows and add some highlighter to the high points of your cheeks. Apply a soft shade of lipstick on your lips and you're done.

You can pair this look with loose waves, as Madhuri has done or go for a more traditional bun with a gajra around it. Both of these will compliment your look.

2. The Glam Make-up Look

The next in our list is glam make-up. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of celebration and your make-up can make it more glamorous. Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us a look that is muted and fun yet has a factor of glam in it.

Keeping the base well-bronzed, add some blush and contour to your cheekbones. Apply a brown eyeshadow all over your lid and smoke it up with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Perfectly kohled and lined eyes paired up with filled-in brows and a glossy nude lip round off this look. This is essentially a night-time make-up that can make your evening even more dazzling.

3. The Ethnic Make-up Look

The ethnic make-up look is for those of you who want to go for the full traditional route. It is a simple look that is a perfect companion for your traditional attires, especially sarees. This is also one of the go-to looks of talented actress Kajol for a festive occasion like Ganesh Chaturthi.

This look requires you to start with an even tone. So, apply a tinted moisturiser or a light foundation all over your face. Top it off with some blush on your cheekbones. Fill in your brows and thickly line your upper lash line before smudging some brown eyeliner on your lower waterline. Apply a bindi at the centre of your forehead and a bright lip shade on your lips and you're sorted. Pair this look with a low bun accessorised with a gajra to make the look even more ethnic.

4. The Smokey Eye Make-up Look

The last make-up look that we have for you is the classic smokey eye look. A smokey eye look is one look that is suits every occasion but with a little addition you can spruce up this look, just like Aditi Haydari Rao did.

To start off, apply some foundation and concealer on your base and blend well. Add definition to your face by contouring your nose, cheekbones and jawline. Apply a black eyeshadow all over your lid and blend well using a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Tightline your eyes and precisely line your lower waterline. Apply a coat of mascara to your lashes, apply an Ombré lip shade by lining your lips with a dark shade and filling in with a lighter shade and put a bindi on your forehead to finish off the look.