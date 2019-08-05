Kajol Birthday Special: Here Is An Ode To The Actress’ Best Beauty Looks Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

A force to be reckoned with, a ball of fire and someone who isn't afraid to speak her mind. These phrases describe the stunning actress Kajol all too well. Born on 5 August, Kajol is one of those stars that have stayed true to their nature, refused to compromise on what they believe in and still made an everlasting impact on the big screen and in our hearts.

Kajol always had a charming and effortless presence on screen and we have seen her transform right in front of our eyes. Kajol transformation from the 90s to now has stupefied many. In the two decades that Kajol has been a part of the Hindi film industry, Kajol has managed to completely transform her look.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kajol revealed that she didn't find herself beautiful before, but it changed after her first child was born and that reflects.

She said, "I think I started to believe it around the time I had my daughter. I started learning lots of things about myself, wanted to do things with myself and just had epiphanies about myself and who I want to be. I looked at myself and was like, 'Damn, you're pretty and you're beautiful.' It just grew from there - from pretty to beautiful to gorgeous."

There is a lesson for all of us - if we feel beautiful, it will reflect on our face. We need to feel pretty from within. And as an ode to this brave beauty, we've compiled a list of her 6 amazing beauty looks. Take a look!

1. The Messy Look

Who doesn't love a messy look? This look of hers is dazzling, messy and fun. A messy bun paired up with well-contoured face, smokey eyes, filled-in brows and nude lips finish this look.

2. The Minimalist Look

You don't need to be over-the-top to be beautiful. And that is what this look is about. In this look, the base is kept subtle and illuminating. With brown smokey eyes and lips stained in a beautiful nude brown colour, the look of Kajol is subtle yet impactful. Hair tied in a chic ponytail binds the whole look together.

3. The Traditional Look

Kajol has a unique love for ethnic attires, especially sarees. And hence, every once in a while, she gives some traditional beauty goals for us. This look of hers isn't any different. Hair tied in a clean bun, the usual smokey eyes, a bindi, flushed cheeks and bold lips complete this look.

4. The Soft Look

A woman can be soft and strong at the same time. How difficult is this to depict through your look! But Kajol has managed to do it. While the usual smokey eye and bold lips give Kajol a soft touch, the twisted bun adds an aura of strength to this look.

5. The Glamorous Look

A touch of glamour is what we need sometimes. This look is glamorous, colourful and ramp-ready. The make-up is soft yet fun. The coloured eyeliner is adding depth to the whole look. The illuminating base, flushed cheeks, glossy lips paired up with a messy hairdo give her look a fun and youthful touch.

6. The 'Don't Mess With Me' Look

Does your make-up tell others not to mess with you? Well, Kajol's does. This fresh and dewy make-up look with loose messy waves, compliment the look to perfection and give you that no-nonsense vibe. Coming to the make-up, the base is well bronzed and it is topped off with smokey eyes, blushed and highlighted cheekbones and lips that are stained in a beautiful glossy brown lipstick.