10 Common Kajal Mistakes That You Might Be Making
If there is one make-up product that is undoubtedly the Holy Grail for any girl it is the kajal. It is the product that we all start our make-up journey with. Whether you are a girl who is into make-up or not, kajal is a make-up product that we all swear by. In fact, for most girls, kajal is the only 'make-up' that they do. And we get why.
And while we have been rocking the intense kohl look for a long time, there are some common kajal mistakes that many of us are guilty of making. What are these mistakes, whether you are making them and how to avoid them? Let's find out!
Stretching The Eyes While Applying The Kajal
As soon as we start with the kajal application, almost like a muscle memory our hand moves to the outer corner of our eyes to stretch it. We do it to ensure a smooth and crisp application. But, this innocent moment can have a drastic result. Stretching the delicate skin of your eyes can lead to the formation of wrinkles. What you should do instead is apply the kajal with slow and precise strokes without stretching the eyes.
Not Considering Your Eye Shape
We apply kajal the way we think it looks good. Not in the way it looks good on your particular eye shape. For instance, applying a thick kajal when having hooded eyes is not the best hide. It makes your eyes look even smaller. Applying the kajal on your lower lash line and not waterline is also a bad idea if you have wide eyes. So, keep your eye shape in mind while applying kajal.
Using Only Black Kajal
Still think black is the only shade for your kajal? It is time to explore more. There are many more shades of kajal you can try. A great shade to start with is brown. Brown kajal looks beautiful, natural and is the best choice for hooded eyes. Unlike black kajal, a brown shade will open up your eyes.
Smudging It When You Have Dark Circles
The smudged kohl look is a great look to carry. We have seen many of our favourite celebrities doing it. And many of our go-to looks is the smudged kohl look. But, when you have dark circles, you want to avoid it not exaggerate it. And that is what smudging your kajal will do. So, if you have dark circles, either conceal them before going for the smudged kohl look or don’t smudge it at all.
Not Tightlining The Eyes
Kajal application, for the most part, is limited to the lower waterline. But, we assure you that is not all there is to it. You must also tight line your eyes every time you wear kajal. It basically means to apply the kajal to your upper waterline as well. This will take a while to get used to, but you will see a huge difference in the look. It makes the look more sharp, elegant and complete.
Not Using A Sharpened Pencil
A blunt pencil will not give you the precise and crisp look that you do want. It makes the look uneven and shabby. So, if you are someone who never sharpens their pencil, it’s time you start doing that. It will save you time and make your life so much easier.
Making The Kajal Too Intense
During the day, when everything is so bright and clear, it might not be the best idea to apply an intense kajal. It looks way too dark and ruins your entire look. That is a look meant for the night time. So, during the day, go for a precise and thin line that accentuates your eyes.
A One Stroke Application
Trying to apply the kajal will only end up making it messy and thick. The right way to put it is to use small strokes with a firm hand. Starting from the inner corner of your eyes, move towards the outer corner using small and defined strokes.
Using An Average Quality Kajal Pencil
If you think all kajal pencils are the same, think again. A good quality kajal pencil will be smooth and glide on easily on your eyes. It will also last longer and won’t irritate the skin. So, invest in a good quality pencil, especially if you apply the kajal every day.
Using Dry Kajal
If you have ever used a dry kajal, you know how difficult it is to apply. It tugs on your skin while applying and ends up looking messy and uneven. So, always choose a creamy texture while buying kajal. If you have a kajal pencil that has become dry, rub it between your palms for a few minutes before application. This will warm up the pencil and make it easy for you to apply the kajal.