10 Common Kajal Mistakes That You Might Be Making

Stretching The Eyes While Applying The Kajal As soon as we start with the kajal application, almost like a muscle memory our hand moves to the outer corner of our eyes to stretch it. We do it to ensure a smooth and crisp application. But, this innocent moment can have a drastic result. Stretching the delicate skin of your eyes can lead to the formation of wrinkles. What you should do instead is apply the kajal with slow and precise strokes without stretching the eyes.

Not Considering Your Eye Shape We apply kajal the way we think it looks good. Not in the way it looks good on your particular eye shape. For instance, applying a thick kajal when having hooded eyes is not the best hide. It makes your eyes look even smaller. Applying the kajal on your lower lash line and not waterline is also a bad idea if you have wide eyes. So, keep your eye shape in mind while applying kajal.

Using Only Black Kajal Still think black is the only shade for your kajal? It is time to explore more. There are many more shades of kajal you can try. A great shade to start with is brown. Brown kajal looks beautiful, natural and is the best choice for hooded eyes. Unlike black kajal, a brown shade will open up your eyes.

Smudging It When You Have Dark Circles The smudged kohl look is a great look to carry. We have seen many of our favourite celebrities doing it. And many of our go-to looks is the smudged kohl look. But, when you have dark circles, you want to avoid it not exaggerate it. And that is what smudging your kajal will do. So, if you have dark circles, either conceal them before going for the smudged kohl look or don’t smudge it at all.

Not Tightlining The Eyes Kajal application, for the most part, is limited to the lower waterline. But, we assure you that is not all there is to it. You must also tight line your eyes every time you wear kajal. It basically means to apply the kajal to your upper waterline as well. This will take a while to get used to, but you will see a huge difference in the look. It makes the look more sharp, elegant and complete.

Not Using A Sharpened Pencil A blunt pencil will not give you the precise and crisp look that you do want. It makes the look uneven and shabby. So, if you are someone who never sharpens their pencil, it’s time you start doing that. It will save you time and make your life so much easier.

Making The Kajal Too Intense During the day, when everything is so bright and clear, it might not be the best idea to apply an intense kajal. It looks way too dark and ruins your entire look. That is a look meant for the night time. So, during the day, go for a precise and thin line that accentuates your eyes.

A One Stroke Application Trying to apply the kajal will only end up making it messy and thick. The right way to put it is to use small strokes with a firm hand. Starting from the inner corner of your eyes, move towards the outer corner using small and defined strokes.

Using An Average Quality Kajal Pencil If you think all kajal pencils are the same, think again. A good quality kajal pencil will be smooth and glide on easily on your eyes. It will also last longer and won’t irritate the skin. So, invest in a good quality pencil, especially if you apply the kajal every day.