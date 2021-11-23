AMAs 2021: Jennifer Lopez Wins Us With Her Smokey Eye Look And It’s Not Very Difficult To Ace, Either! Make Up Tips oi-Devika Tripathi

Let's face it, not all of us love doing makeup. However, having said that, there are times, when you would want to do some makeup, particularly if you are stepping out. If you think you are the person, who is more comfortable with eye makeup than lip shades, we have you sorted. Adding to that, amid pandemic when we all have to wear masks, eye makeup makes more sense. Speaking of eye makeup, there is nothing more stunning than dark kohl eye makeup. It's not very difficult to do the smokey eyes and well, Jennifer Lopez, who graced the American Music Awards, is here to inspire us all with her look.

Jennifer Lopez looked mystifying behind the net veil and with makeup done so beautifully, you couldn't take eyes off her at all. Styled by Rob Zangardi, Jennifer Lopez wore a Dolce and Gabbana column dress that comprised of a silk tulle bustier with exposed boning and a full tulle skirt. She looked gorgeous and went for a bun hairdo. For her makeup, she kept the look minimal and highlighted her eyes, and how she did it? Let's talk about her eye makeup.

What's Required For The Smokey Eye Makeup

- Eyeliner Pencil

- Eye Shadow Blending Brush

- Eye Shadow Palette

- Concealer

- Finishing Powder

Steps For Doing The Smokey Eye Makeup

- So, for the first step, all you have to do is, get a liquid concealer and lightly apply the concealer on your eyelids.

- Then gently dab the finishing powder on your eyelids, evenly apply it all over your eyelids and you shake off the excess powder. This will keep concealer in place.

- Then apply eye shadow for the smokey beginning. Apply an eyeliner along the lash line, which will instantly make your eyes pop.

- You can layer it up with a darker coat of eye shadow in the same hue (ebony) and also apply along the lower lash line but be careful when you do it. Then gently smudge it with your fingers. You can also use blending brush for this step and get the smokey effect

- If you want to accentuate your look further, you can opt for mascara or add some sparkle to your eye shadow, if you are headed for a night party.

If you noticed in Jennifer Lopez's smokey eye makeup, while she highlighted her eyes, she went for light pink lip shade, in order to bring out balance to her look. Yes, so, if you are enhancing your look with eye makeup, make sure you don't overdo with a bright or loud lip shade, as it would take away all the effort you put into achieving smokey eye makeup and moreover, your makeup look can be disastrous because of that. So, in the end, be like Jennifer Lopez and do awesome smokey eyes.

Photographer Courtesy: CHRIS VILLA