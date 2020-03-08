5 Expert Solutions For Removing The Make-up Stains From Clothes

1. Coconut oil Coconut oil is widely used as a natural make-up cleaner. This magical oil can also be used for removing lipstick stains from your clothes. Put some coconut oil over the stain and let it sink in. Now, put a few drops of liquid detergent on the stain. Rub the detergent on the stain using your fingertips so that the solution is spread all over the stain. Leave it on for a few minutes to get absorbed. Throw the cloth in the washing machine and when it's done, you have a stain-free cloth.

2. Liquid Dishwasher The liquid dishwasher is a quick way to get rid of foundation stains. Put a few generous drops of liquid dishwasher over the stains. Rub the dishwasher on the stain in circular motions using your fingertips until you see the colour coming out. Wash the cloth in the washing machine and you are done.

3. Shaving Cream Shaving creams can come in handy when dealing with the make-up stains, especially lipstick and foundation stains. Take a generous amount of shaving cream and apply it over the stain. Let it get absorbed for 10-15 minutes and use cold water to wash off the stain.

4. Rubbing Alcohol Rubbing alcohol is an effective yet harsh way to remove the make-up stains. Using it vigourously can damage your clothes. So, keep it as a last resort. To use rubbing alcohol to get rid of make-up stains, soak a cotton ball with the rubbing alcohol and rub it over the make-up stain. Keep at it until you see the stain dissolving. It works best for lipstick stains.