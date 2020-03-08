Just In
5 Expert Solutions For Removing The Make-up Stains From Clothes
It is fun to play with make-up. But the make-up spills and smudges can be a deal-breaker. And unfortunately, you can not prevent that. Make-up is bound to leave some stains and remind you of the stunning look that you had pulled off. Make-up stains, however, are not easy to get rid off. And if you ever had the incident (we really hope you didn't), you would know how difficult it removes nail paint stains from your favourites piece of garment.
Wait! All is not lost. We've compiled a list of 5 expert solutions to remove the make-up stains with ease. Take a look!
1. Coconut oil
Coconut oil is widely used as a natural make-up cleaner. This magical oil can also be used for removing lipstick stains from your clothes. Put some coconut oil over the stain and let it sink in. Now, put a few drops of liquid detergent on the stain. Rub the detergent on the stain using your fingertips so that the solution is spread all over the stain. Leave it on for a few minutes to get absorbed. Throw the cloth in the washing machine and when it's done, you have a stain-free cloth.
2. Liquid Dishwasher
The liquid dishwasher is a quick way to get rid of foundation stains. Put a few generous drops of liquid dishwasher over the stains. Rub the dishwasher on the stain in circular motions using your fingertips until you see the colour coming out. Wash the cloth in the washing machine and you are done.
3. Shaving Cream
Shaving creams can come in handy when dealing with the make-up stains, especially lipstick and foundation stains. Take a generous amount of shaving cream and apply it over the stain. Let it get absorbed for 10-15 minutes and use cold water to wash off the stain.
4. Rubbing Alcohol
Rubbing alcohol is an effective yet harsh way to remove the make-up stains. Using it vigourously can damage your clothes. So, keep it as a last resort. To use rubbing alcohol to get rid of make-up stains, soak a cotton ball with the rubbing alcohol and rub it over the make-up stain. Keep at it until you see the stain dissolving. It works best for lipstick stains.
5. Acetone
Nail paint stains are the hardest to remove. No matter how hard you try, it just does not want to leave the fabric. Here acetone comes into play. It is also a common ingredient in nail paint removers. To get rid of nail paint stains, place the cloth on a flat surface with the stained side facing down. Take some acetone or nail paint remove containing acetone on a paper towel and gently dab it over the stain. Remember not to rub it. It will only make the matters worse. Dab it on the cloth until the stain is removed or fades. After you are done, throw the cloth in the washing machine and get stain-free clothes.
Note: Acetone is not safe for all kinds of fabrics. It will damage fabrics containing acetate and triacetate.