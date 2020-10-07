How To Prevent Your Makeup From Melting Under Face Masks

1. Start With A Primer Primer is the very first step in the make-up routine that most of us skip. You shouldn't do that. We can't stress enough on starting your make-up routine with a primer. A primer can completely change your make-up game. Applying primer before your base not only gives you a flawless finish but also helps your make-up to last the entire day. If you don't have a primer already, get one ASAP. How you apply the primer is also important. Dot the primer on the T-zone of your face or all over your face(if you have large pores), and use dabbing motions to blend it in. Wait for a couple of minutes for the primer to settle into your skin before starting with your foundation.

2. Go For A Long-Lasting Foundation Foundation comes in various types, texture and formulas. For wearing under your face mask, you need a foundation with a long-lasting formula. You will find on the cover of the packaging how many hours will the foundation last. Get one that lasts anywhere between 12-24 hours and is also suitable for your skin type. A long-lasting foundation will ensure that your make-up doesn't move under the mask and you don't have to worry about touch-ups through the day. 10 Tips For Flawless Foundation Application

3. Set Your Make-up Setting your make-up is the most important step if you want to transfer-proof your make-up. There are two steps to this- setting powder and setting spray. After you have finished your base, set it with some setting powder. This will prevent the cream products from cracking and moving around. And after you are done with your entire make-up routine, seal everything in place with a few spritzes of setting spray. With these two steps, your make-up will truly be transfer-proof.