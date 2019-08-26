Negative Space Make-up Look Is The Beauty Trend That You Need To Try Right Now! Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Beauty trends change in the blink of an eye and before we know it we have a new trend ruling the beauty community. It is pretty hard to catch up t them, but we still try. And in our effort to bring to you the amazing and most prominent beauty trends, today we're here to talk about about a beauty trend that has endless possibilities when it comes to creating different looks.

Negative space is a trend that primarily started with the nails and now it has moved on to eye looks and lips as well. What this trend entails is leaving a portion of the look bare. The blank space thus created gives the trend its name.

The space left blank adds a dimension to your look and takes the entire attention to the design that you created around the blank space. At first glance, it might seem daunting, but it is a look that is quick and easy to create.

There are three ways to create a negative space make-up look. The first and second one is for those who are a beginner at applying make-up. And that is to use sticky tape or stencil to cover a portion of the eye or the lips and then create the rest of the look around it. The third way is for those who are little more experienced and confident with the art of applying make-up and that is to use a concealer to cover the area where you want to leave a black space. This requires a precision that only comes with experience and practice.

So, if you want a quick look that looks like it took a lot of efforts and time, but, in fact, it didn't, create a negative space make-up look using a tape or stencil. It is a look that is neat, quick and something different from the usual.

You can create a negative space look on your eyes, lips and nails. Let us see how you can create a simple yet stunning black negative space look in a few simple steps.

Eyes

What you need

Eye primer/Concealer

Gel or liquid black eyeliner

Tape or stencil of desired width

Mascara

Steps to recreate the look

Prime your eyes using an eye primer for smooth application. Alternatively, you can use some concealer as your eyeshadow base.

Apply some tape or a stencil in an titled angle in the middle of your lid.

Using the eyeliner, starting from the inner corner of your eyes, trace the crease of your eye lid. Stop when you reach the outer corner of the eye.

Now create a winged liner at the end of your eye and adjoin it with the line that you created earlier.

Fill in your lid using the liner.

Once done, let it dry before removing the tape or stencil.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes and you're done.

Lips

What you need

Lip balm

Tape or stencil of desired width

Black matte lipstick

Steps to recreate the look

Apply some lip balm on your lips.

Now apply the tape or stencil across your lips in a tilted manner.

Apply the lipstick all over your lips.

Gently peel off the tape or stencil to get a neat and clean look.