Deepika Padukone’s Lipstick Looks Which Read Chic & Hot

Neutral Tone Lips Neutral Tone Lips Image: Instagram When your outfit is all fiery and bright, pick a subtle, neutral lipstick shade just like Dippy did. The nude lip colour with a hint of brown tint and smokey eyes was a good composition for a subtle yet striking look. Remember, when you wish to amp up the eyes, go easy on the lipstick shade!

Nude Lips Image: Instagram Sometimes you have to keep all serene and sorted, concerning your makeup and outfit. Deepika opted for a nude lip colour to glam up her all-white ensemble. To add a bit of drama, she picked the smoky eye look though!

Soft Brown Lips Image: Instagram Okay, so you have a bright outfit and don't want to pick a neutral, nude lip colour. Not a problem at all. Learn from talented Ms. Padukone who wore soft brown lip colour to compliment her red outfit. Pick a glossy lipstick that adds a certain shimmer and drama to the overall subtle, understated makeup look!

Orange Lips Image: Instagram Orange colour makes one edgy and daring option for lip hue. But you can ace it like Deepika when complemented well with smokey eyes and subtle makeup though. Remember, the orange hue sits exactly opposite to the blue colour. And opposites always attract. So you can ace your blue outfits with contrast orange shade lip colours!

Pink Lips Image: Instagram No pink is not a cliché colour for lipsticks, In fact, it is a power colour that's a perfect blend of feminine and feisty. Dippy replicated this colour theory by sporting hot pink lips to accentuate her black and white ensemble. That pink shade on her lips read GLAM in bold letters!

Bold Red Lips Image: Instagram Caution...Hotness alert ahead! Deepika looked amazing in a white ensemble that she made even hotter by sporting bold red lips. Dippy opted for a dewy makeup and sleek hair look. Red lip colour is considered to be a forever classic. So when in doubt, pick red!