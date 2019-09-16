10 Wonderful Bridal Make-up Tips For Dry Skin Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Dry skin can be tricky to manage and as a bride, you need to make sure that your skin looks fresh, dewy and plump. It is the most special day of your life and you want to look your best. As a bride, you have to juggle many things and there are endless things to worry about. Being a flawless bride on the D-day shouldn't be one of them.

And with a proper skincare routine and some amazing tips, you wouldn't need to worry about that. So, here are some amazing tips for all the brides out there with dry skin. These will help you get that glowing and dewy look on your wedding day. Sit back, relax and let's find out what these tips are.

1. Follow The CTM Skincare Routine

The first thing that you need to do is follow a proper skincare routine. A great make-up day goes hand-in-hand with smooth, flawless skin. So, even if you're a minimalist, go for the basic cleanser, toner and moisturiser(CTM) routine. As you have dry skin, it is important to get rid of the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin and that is what cleansing does. Toning helps to deep cleanse, refresh and tone your skin. And keeping the skin hydrated is a must to keep dry skin healthy and supple.

2. Primer Is A Must

Primer is a great way to ensure that your make-up glides on smoothly and that it stays put for a longer duration. Being a bride, you need your make-up to last through the long wedding ordeal and look fresh the whole time. So, before you start the make-up application, prime your face.

3. Go For A Dewy Foundation

A dewy foundation is the best choice for those with dry skin. Go for liquid foundation instead of powder foundation. Also, being a bride, make sure that you get a foundation that matches your skin tone perfectly. Go for a buildable medium-coverage foundation as a full-coverage foundation isn't always best reflected in pictures.

4. Use A Cream Concealer

Concealer might not be a make-up product that we use on a daily basis. But as a bride, you need concealer to hide any dark circles, blemished or marks. It is also a great tool to highlight your face. Cream concealer is best suited for dry skin. As concealer tends to crease, a powder concealer has a higher chance of creasing on dry skin, thereby ruining the entire look.

5. Use A Liquid Blush

For that soft glow and flushed bridal look, nothing can work better than a blush. And for the brides with dry skin, liquid blush is the way to go. It will blend easily with your base and give your make-up impeccable finish.

6. Use An Eye Primer

An eye primer helps in the smooth application of the eyeshadow and to intensify the colours of your eyeshadow. And it becomes even more important for brides with dry skin. So, make sure to use an eye primer before applying the eyeshadows.

7. Opt For Cream Eyeshadow

Cream eyeshadows aren't the most commonly used. We all are familiar with powder eyeshadows and feel comfortable to use one. But as you have dry skin, cream eyeshadow is the one best suited for you. A powder eyeshadow might crease after a few hours, but with a cream eyeshadow, the chances of creasing become less.

8. Refrain From Using Powder As Much As You Can

It might be obvious from all the points we discussed before, but this is something that needs to be stressed upon. Whatever the products that you choose, refrain from getting powder products. These will make your skin overly dry and ruin the entire look. Also, layering cream and liquid products on top of powder products isn't the best idea. So, ensure that all your base products are cream-based. Try to use as fewer powder products as possible.

9. Apply A Glossy Lipstick

Lipstick is an important part of your make-up, especially as a bride. It binds the whole look together. So, the step you need to do is to keep your lips hydrated. Apply a lip balm on your lip when you start doing the make-up. Use a glossy lipstick and if you are using a matte on, ensure that you top it off with a gloss.

10. Always Set Your Make-up

Setting spray blends the whole look together. It also ensures that the make-up lasts the whole day, which is essential for a bride. So, use a hydrating setting spray to spritz your face with at the end and be the most beautiful bride ever!