    Bakrid 2019: Golden Eye Make-up Look Tutorial

    Eid Mubarak! A festival of celebrations and delicious food, Eid is a special occasion where we celebrate, pray and gather to enjoy this festival. Eid is a perfect excuse for all the ladies to doll up. You have the perfect dress for this occasion and all the accessories are chosen wisely to stun everyone. But, to complete the entire look, you need to have the quintessential make-up that will glorify the occasion. If you love dressing up, then Eid is the perfect occasion for you to flaunt some make-up skills.

    A golden eye make-up look is perfect for the festivities and it goes with all your amazing eid outfits. You can tone down this look with some nude lip shade or wear a bold red to make a statement. It is a versatile look that is suited for multiple events. With that in mind, here we are with a stunning golden eye make-up that is quick and easy to create and will make you stand out among all the people in the gathering. Check it out!

    The Golden Eye Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Concealer
    • Nude brown eyeshadow
    • Chocolate brown eyeshadow
    • Loose golden glitter
    • Glitter glue
    • Mascara
    • Black eyeliner
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the concealer all over your eyelids. Blend it in using your fingertips. Concealer acts as your eyeshadow base.
    • Take the nude brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it on all over the lid. Blend the edges well to remove any harsh lines.
    • Next, take the chocolate brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on the crease. This helps to add depth to your look. Layer on the eyeshadow until to reach the desired intensity. Take your time blending.
    • Apply some glitter glue on your lid.
    • Take the golden glitter on a flat eyeshadow brush and apply it over the glitter glue.
    • Using the eyeliner, create a thick winged eyeliner.
    • Tightline your eyes and line your lower waterline as well.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry before moving in with another coat.

