    Alia Bhatt Exudes Regal Vibes With Her Golden Lehenga By This Designer; Take A Look At Her Makeup Too!

    By

    Alia Bhatt looked radiant in her golden lehenga and gave us a goal for the upcoming wedding season. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress elevated her style quotient with her jewellery game too. So, let's decode her attire and look for some much-needed fashion inspiration.

    So, Alia wore a lehenga that was designed by Sabyasachi. Her lehenga was crafted from rich fabric and with this ensemble of hers, she exuded a regal vibe. Her attire consisted of a metallic golden blouse that was sleeveless and a net skirt, which was highlighted by subtle mukaish accents. While her lehenga was understated, her dupatta with velvet fabric and intricate mirror-work and embellishments enhanced her look. She accessorised her look with a statement ring and elaborate jhumkas, which notched up her look.

    Her makeup was also beautifully done with contoured and glossy cheekbones. A whiff of pink blush and highlighter enhanced her look. She wore a glossy light-pink lip shade and the eye makeup was lit up with impeccably-applied kohl, mascara, and eye shadow. She upped her look with a tiny blue bindi and the side-parted wavy copper tresses completed her look. Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as ever and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photographer Courtesy: Sudhanshu | Mumbai | Films

    More ALIA BHATT News

    alia bhatt celebrity fashion
     
