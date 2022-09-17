Just In
5 Chic Eyeliner Styles You Must Try
Eyeliner accentuates your eyes and overall look. Period. It is a staple makeup product that every woman keeps handy in her cosmetic bag. Applying eyeliner comes under everyday makeup routine. It's simply magical to see how a single-stroke liquid gel application makes your eyes light up and how!
Image: Pexels
Of course, basic eyeliner application comprises applying the liner as per the eyelid shape, but some interesting eyeliner styles can elevate your eye makeup in the chicest way possible!
Here's a list of 5 chic eyeliner styles you can consider when you want to accentuate your eyes and make them a focal point in your look of the day:
1. Basic Winged Eyeliner
Image: Pinterest
A basic aka sleek winged eyeliner look is super easy to achieve. To start with, you need to apply the eyeliner from the innermost corner of your eye and continue extending to the end tip. Ensure to apply the liner parallel to the eyelash line.
For a sleek winged eyeliner look, you need to keep the lower lash line bare or just the way it is!
2. Double Winged Eyeliner
Image: Pinterest
A double-winged eyeliner is an extended or more dramatic version of a sleek winged liner. For a dramatic look, you can consider this look. For the upper lash application, follow a similar procedure to that of a sleek winged eyeliner look.
And for the lower lash, make sure to accentuate the same with a liner line. Also, fill in the space i.e. where two lines meet (at the end of the eye) with a chosen eyeshadow.
3. Cat Eyeliner
Image: Pinterest
For that, extra-chic appearance, go for a cat-eye look! To achieve this feline-inspired look, you must consider opting for liquid eyeliner. To get started, form a thin outline at the inner eye and gradually create a thicker line till you reach the end of the eye line. Now extended the liner line in an upward direction to the end tip of your eyes. Enhance the cat eye look with a mascara application!
4. Smudged Eyeliner
Image: Pinterest
To create a smokey eye look, consider opting for a smudged eyeliner look. This eyeliner look looks edgy, and dramatic, and is super easy to achieve. Firstly, create lines as you would for your regular eyeliner look, but with a kohl pencil. Blend the kohl well on the eyelids with the help of a smudging brush. Apply eyeshadow on the eyelids and blend well. You can add a bit extra eye shadow for that darker and more dramatic effect.
Since this look is extra-dark and edgy, keep the rest of the makeup subtle and minimal!
5. Graphic Eyeliner
Image: Pinterest
This one is a bit artsy and super-dramatic eyeliner style. Neglect it if you always prefer classic, subtle makeup, or embrace it if you are someone who is not afraid of experimenting with edgy makeup looks!
With graphic eyeliner, you can create different artistic lines over your eyelids. You can even experiment with eyeshadow, liner, or eye pencil colour. For added glam, you can even blend soft pastels and bold colours. If not afraid to add neon hues to the eyes, you can ace the futuristic makeup look too!
