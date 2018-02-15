Remedies You Can Use To Grow Back Your Eyebrows

A few years ago, thin eyebrows were in trend and a majority of women over-plucked their brows at that time. But this beauty trend couldn’t stand the test of time and very soon thick and fuller brows came back into fashion.
If you are someone who has over-plucked arches and wish to grow them back, then today’s post is perfect for you. As today at Boldsky, we’ve curated a list of effective remedies that can help you plump up thin eyebrows.
All the below-stated remedies are loaded with vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants that can boost the growth of your eyebrows. These remedies can also nourish the hair follicles and improve the overall appearance of your arches.
Make them a part of your daily beauty routine to be able to bid adieu to eyebrow pencils for good. Read on to know more about the remedies that can help you get flaunt-worthy thick and luscious brows.
1. Castor Oil
- Dip a Q-tip in castor oil.
- Use it to apply the natural oil all over your eyebrows.
- Allow it to sit there for 40-45 minutes.
- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth.
- Once a day, try this method to grow back your eyebrows.
2. Fenugreek Seeds
- Make a paste of ½ a teaspoon of fenugreek seed powder and 2 teaspoons of water.
- Smear the resulting paste on both your eyebrows.
- Let it sit there for 40-45 minutes.
- Gently rinse your brows with lukewarm water and a light cleanser.
- Use this method at least 3-4 times in a week for visible results.
Vitamin E Oil
- Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule.
- Apply it all over your brows.
- Leave it there overnight.
- In the morning, rinse with lukewarm water.
- Try doing this on a daily basis for effective results.
4. Aloe Vera Gel
- Massage fresh aloe vera gel onto your arches.
- Leave it there for the night.
- In the morning, rinse with lukewarm water.
- Use this remedy on a daily basis to get great results.
5. Petroleum Jelly
- Gently smear petroleum jelly all over your brows.
- Leave it there for 15-20 minutes.
- Wash it off with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.
- For speedy results, try using this remedy at least 2-3 times in a day.
Milk
- Soak a cotton ball into raw milk.
- Dab it all over your arches.
- Keep it there for 20-25 minutes.
- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat the application of this remedy at least 2-3 times in a day for visible results.
Coconut Oil
- Gently massage coconut oil all over your eyebrows.
- Leave the oil on for about an hour.
- Use a light cleanser and tepid water to wash off the oil.
- Repeat this process at least twice a day for boosting the growth of your eyebrows.
8. Onion Juice
- Extract the juice of an onion.
- Dip a Q-tip in the juice.
- Use it to apply the juice all over your eyebrows.
- Let it stay there for a good 20 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water and a light cleanser.
- Try using this potent remedy at least 4-5 times in a week for faster growth of your eyebrows.
9. Olive Oil
- Gently massage warm olive oil all over your arches.
- Allow it to stay there for a good 40-45 minutes.
- Wipe off the oil with a makeup remover.
- Follow up by rinsing your brows with lukewarm water.
- Use this natural oil multiple times in a day for getting the desired results.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.Subscribe to Boldsky.