Remedies You Can Use To Grow Back Your Eyebrows

1. Castor Oil

- Dip a Q-tip in castor oil.

- Use it to apply the natural oil all over your eyebrows.

- Allow it to sit there for 40-45 minutes.

- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth.

- Once a day, try this method to grow back your eyebrows.

2. Fenugreek Seeds

- Make a paste of ½ a teaspoon of fenugreek seed powder and 2 teaspoons of water.

- Smear the resulting paste on both your eyebrows.

- Let it sit there for 40-45 minutes.

- Gently rinse your brows with lukewarm water and a light cleanser.

- Use this method at least 3-4 times in a week for visible results.

Vitamin E Oil

- Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule.

- Apply it all over your brows.

- Leave it there overnight.

- In the morning, rinse with lukewarm water.

- Try doing this on a daily basis for effective results.

4. Aloe Vera Gel

- Massage fresh aloe vera gel onto your arches.

- Leave it there for the night.

- In the morning, rinse with lukewarm water.

- Use this remedy on a daily basis to get great results.

5. Petroleum Jelly

- Gently smear petroleum jelly all over your brows.

- Leave it there for 15-20 minutes.

- Wash it off with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

- For speedy results, try using this remedy at least 2-3 times in a day.

Milk

- Soak a cotton ball into raw milk.

- Dab it all over your arches.

- Keep it there for 20-25 minutes.

- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

- Repeat the application of this remedy at least 2-3 times in a day for visible results.

Coconut Oil

- Gently massage coconut oil all over your eyebrows.

- Leave the oil on for about an hour.

- Use a light cleanser and tepid water to wash off the oil.

- Repeat this process at least twice a day for boosting the growth of your eyebrows.

8. Onion Juice

- Extract the juice of an onion.

- Dip a Q-tip in the juice.

- Use it to apply the juice all over your eyebrows.

- Let it stay there for a good 20 minutes.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water and a light cleanser.

- Try using this potent remedy at least 4-5 times in a week for faster growth of your eyebrows.

9. Olive Oil

- Gently massage warm olive oil all over your arches.

- Allow it to stay there for a good 40-45 minutes.

- Wipe off the oil with a makeup remover.

- Follow up by rinsing your brows with lukewarm water.

- Use this natural oil multiple times in a day for getting the desired results.