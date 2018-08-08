How To Apply A Liquid Eyeliner: Step By Step Guide

Applying eyeliner can seem to be a tedious task especially if it's a liquid eyeliner. One wrong move can create a huge mess. But as we say practice makes you perfect, this article is meant to all those beginners who find it difficult to just apply a stroke on your eyelids. We'll give you a step-by-step guide on how to apply a liquid eyeliner like a pro.

But before we get into that there are some tips to be followed before applying eyeliner. Smudged and messy eyeliners can spoil the whole look and therefore it is important to avoid greasy eyelids for your eyeliner to be perfect and last longer.

Apply some eye primer on your eyelids before you start applying your eyeliner. You can either use a liquid or a creamy primer for this. Now let us see the step-by-step guide on how to apply a liquid eyeliner.

Things You Need

Liquid Eyeliner

Mascara

Eyelash curler (optional)

Step 1

The first and foremost thing to do before applying a liquid eyeliner is to shake the eyeliner well. Now start applying eyeliner on your upper eyelids by holding the brush flat. When you hold your brush flat, it will give you a smooth finishing. It will also prevent smudging and give you a perfect stroke when compared to a straight brush.

Step 2

Many of us do not know the right way to apply eyeliner and we often start applying it from the outer corner of our eyes which is the incorrect way to apply it. Start applying the eyeliner from the middle and then slowly move towards the corners of the eyes.

Step 3

Wing is the new trend. It not only makes your eyes look dramatic and elegant but also makes your eyes look bigger. This might seem to be a tough task especially for the beginners but it's way too simple if you have some patience. Start making a wing form the corner of the lower eyelash. It helps in making your eyeliner equal and perfect.

Step 4

Finally, finish your look by applying few coats of mascara on your eyelashes. This will give your eyes an intense look. If you want to make your eyes more dramatic you can use false eyelashes which are easily available in the market.

Tips

1. If you find it difficult, you can also draw small dots on the eyelids and then create a stroke to get that perfect look.

2. Buy eyeliner that is smudge proof and most importantly waterproof so that your eyeliner stays longer and doesn't turn out to be messy.

3. Use a piece of tape in the outer corner of your lashes in order to get a perfect wing.

4. If you have an eyelash curler, curl your lashes before applying eyeliner.

5. Start applying your eyeliner with thin lines and then you can increase the thickness as you go.

6. After applying wait for it to dry patiently to avoid smudging.

7. You can also set your eyeliner by applying some translucent powder on top of it.