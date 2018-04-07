Easy And Quick Home Remedies For Shiny Nails

Do you shy away from going polish-free because your nails look stained? If so, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about certain remedies that can help you attain clean and shiny nails.

But, before this, let's discuss the factors that cause yellow nails. While there can be many causes, the most common ones are a fungal infection and excessive nail polish application. Both these factors can cause nail discolouration and if not taken care of, it can also lead to brittle or thin nails.

When it comes to treating stained nails, home remedies like baking soda, lemon juice, etc., that are loaded with anti-bacterial and whitening properties are known to be particularly effective.

Such remedies have been around for ages and known for their numerous beauty benefits. They can not only remove the stain from the nails but also make them shine.

Here we've mentioned the effective remedies and the right way to use them to attain clean and shiny fingernails.

1. Baking Soda

The whitening properties of baking soda make it an ideal remedy for attaining clean and shiny nails.

To Use: Just mix ½ a teaspoon of baking soda with 2-3 teaspoons of distilled water. Slather the mixture all over your fingernails. Allow it to dry for a couple of minutes before rinsing it with warm water.

2. White Vinegar

White vinegar is another remarkable nail-whitening remedy that can help you attain clean nails.



To Use: Just pour ½ a teaspoon of white vinegar in a big glass bowl full of warm water. Soak your fingernails in it. After 5-10 minutes, rinse your nails with lukewarm water.

3. Olive Oil

Olive oil can combat the fungal infection that causes nail discolouration.

To Use: Just smear olive oil all over the fingernails. Leave it on for 20-25 minutes, before washing it off with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

4. Rose Water

Rose water is also a potent remedy for treating discolouration and revealing clean-looking nails.

To Use: Soak a cotton ball in rose water and dab it all over your fingernails. Try using this remedy multiple times in a day to get speedy results.

5. Lemon Juice

The bleaching properties of lemon juice make it an excellent remedy for treating stained nails.



To Use: Add 2 teaspoons of freshly squeezed out lemon juice to a big bowl full of warm water. Soak your fingernails in the solution for 5-10 minutes. Follow up by rinsing with lukewarm water.

6. Cucumber

Often used for treating brittle nails, cucumber can also work effectively on discoloured nails.

To Use: Mash a sliced piece of a cucumber. Apply the paste all over the fingernails. Allow it to stay there for 10-15 minutes, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

7. Orange Peel Powder

Orange peel powder is popular for its bleaching properties that can remove the stain from your nails and make them appear cleaner.

To Use: Mix ½ a teaspoon of orange peel powder with 1 tablespoon of distilled water. Smear the paste all over your nails. Allow it to dry for 10-15 minutes, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.