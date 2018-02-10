DIY Makeup Remover Recipes

Makeup Remover, homemade, Natural | DIY | घर पर बनाऐं मेकअप रिमूवर | BoldSky

As you know, different people have different skin types. Some have an oily skin, some have dry skin, and some have a neutral skin, whereas some battle a lot with an acne-prone skin, blemishes, etc. So, for those women, taking off makeup with store-bought products can be a challenge.

This is because their skin is already sensitive and store-bought products contain chemicals. And if you don't remove your makeup at night, then your skin pores will get clogged, which will lead to blemishes and premature ageing.

There are several liquid removers that are not too gentle on the skin and it also requires a lot of rubbing, wiping, and pulling. This, in turn, will cause your skin to wrinkle. Well, this doesn't sound good at all. So, what do we do now?

Well, we can try out a few homemade remedies. Homemade products are always safe and they are good for the skin as well.

They do not contain any chemicals and can be used for any skin type. Yes, it does require time and a tiny bit of an effort from your end. So, do spare some time and try out homemade makeup remover recipes, which we have mentioned about below. It's simple, easy, and saves you money. Here are 7 makeup recipes which you can try out.

1. Oil Cleansing: Yes, cleaning your face with oil is one of the simplest methods to remove your makeup. Well, it may sound strange, but oil cleansing actually dissolves excess oil in your pores. Make sure you use the right oil for different skin types. The most popular oils for cleansing your face would be castor oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, and safflower oil. For oily skin, mix 1/3rd spoon of castor oil with 2/3rd spoon of olive oil.

For dry skin, you can use all nourishing oils, like olive oil. Add some amount of castor oil to the nourishing oil.

For combination skin, mix ¼th spoon of castor oil with ¾th spoon of olive oil or sunflower oil. Method: Apply the oil and massage it onto your skin. You do not have to wet your skin before application.

In a bowl of hot water, soak a clean cloth and wring it before placing it over your face. Let the cloth sit on your face for 1 minute.

Now, wipe your face with the clean side of the same towel. If you have little oil left behind on your face, do not wipe it off. Let the oil soak into your skin. Note: Few women may have breakouts after a week, but that's fine. Once your skin gets adjusted to the oil cleansing, your skin will look clean and fresh. 2. Aloe Vera And Raw Honey: The antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera help to protect the skin from the bacteria and other pathogens, which harm the skin. It is also an astringent, which means it helps to remove excess sebum and dirt. Raw honey is loaded with antibacterial and probiotic properties, all of which help to remove the dirt and impurities. Honey is very gentle on sensitive skin. Method: In a container, add equal parts of aloe vera gel and raw honey.

Add 2 tablespoons of nourishing oil to it.

Mix all the ingredients properly, until you get a smooth paste.

Now, store the mixture in a seal-tight container and keep it in the fridge because aloe vera may spoil quickly.

Use a spoon to remove the cleanser from the container and massage it into your skin for about a minute.

Rinse it off with cool water. 3. Witch Hazel: Witch hazel soothes bug bites, treats cuts and wounds, relieves sunburn, etc. It is good for oily and an acne prone skin because it deeply cleans your skin, treats acne, tightens the pores, etc. Overall, it is a good makeup cleanser. Method: Add equal parts of witch hazel and water in a bowl.

Soak a cotton ball and remove your makeup in a circular motion. 4. Makeup Remover Wipes: Store-bought makeup wipes contain chemical preservatives which are not good for your skin's health. So, it's actually safe to make your own wipes at home. Requirements: One air-tight, wide-mouthed jar

2 cups of water

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of witch hazel

Few drops of essential oil of your choice (optional)

15 paper towel sheets Method: Cut those 15 paper towel sheets in half and then fold them into small squares.

Put them inside a wide-mouthed jar. Stack one on top of another.

Add water, olive oil, witch hazel, essential oil (optional), and then stir it properly with a fork. Make sure that the oil and water is combined properly.

Pour the mixture immediately over the paper towels.

Put the lid on the jar and shake it vigorously.

Pull out one paper towel from the jar and remove your makeup away.

Do not get any solution into your eyes.

Once done, close the jar, so that the solution doesn't dry out. 5. Honey Face Wash: The antimicrobial properties of honey help to fight acne and remove the dead skin cells and dirt. Method: Take one teaspoon of honey and rub it in between your hands.

Apply it on your face and rub it in a circular motion.

Let the honey sit on your face for 5-10 minutes.

Dip a clean cloth in warm water, wring it out and use it to remove the honey on your face. 6. Exfoliating Walnut Scrub: Exfoliation helps to remove the dead skin cells on your skin and removes the dirt and other bacterial buildup on your skin. Ground walnut shells make a good exfoliating scrub, and you can try making your own. Requirements: 1/4th cup of ground walnut shells

1/4th cup of calendula oil

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon of emulsifying wax

One teaspoon of castile soap (all-natural vegetable oil-based soap).

Few drops of lavender essential oil Method: In a bowl, combine the ground walnut shell and castile soap. Mix it well.

In a small pot, combine calendula oil with the emulsifying wax and heat it until the wax melts.

In a separate vessel, warm the aloe vera gel and add it to the oil mixture. Whisk it to create an emulsion.

Now, add the emulsion to the walnut shell mixture and add a few drops of essential oil.

Stir well and keep it in an air-tight container.

Apply ½ teaspoon of this scrub over your face. Massage it gently and then rinse it off with warm water. Note: Use this scrub to remove face makeup. For eye makeup, use another makeup remover recipe. 7. Rose Water Gel: Rose water is a tried and tested and the best makeup remover. You can use rose water alone to remove your makeup or you can add it to other ingredients. You can make your own rose water gel at home. The recipe is given as below. Requirements: 1 cup of rose water

1/4th cup of aloe vera gel

2 teaspoons of glycerine

1 teaspoon of castile soap Method: In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together and then store it in an air-tight jar.

Take a little bit of this gel in your hands and massage it over your face in a circular motion for 3-4 minutes.

Wash your face with warm water.