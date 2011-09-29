Get Pink Cheeks Naturally At Home

Men often fall for women beauty. If it is love at first sight then it is always for those beautiful eyes, pink lips and rosy cheeks. Getting pink cheeks naturally is not easy and makeup cannot compete with natural look. Today, we will discuss on how to get those pink cheeks naturally (with natural makeup). Check out for natural makeup tips.

Prelimininary Preparation For Getting The Look

Your skin needs to be cleansed, bleached and exfoliated to get the natural glow after which the rosy cheeks look bright on the white and clear skin tone. For that, coarsely grind cucumber, mix it with milk, honey and lemon juice. Applying this mask everyday will give natural white to the skin.

Natural Ways To Get Rosy Cheeks

1. One of the easiest ways to get pink cheeks is by applying vegetable juice. Betroot juice mixed with a sugar crystals (or sugar syrup soaked slices) can be kept on cheeks for about 15 minutes. Washing face with plain water will give the rosy glow to the face internally.

2. Pomegranate, grape juice, jamun fruit juices can also applied just like betrrot juice. When the juice dries, it leaves a pinky pigment on face. Applying blush over it will maintain the rosy cheeks for long.

3. Cleansing cheeks with apple cider vinegar or red wine will also make cheeks appear rosier. You can also pat cotton soaked in vinegar or wine until dry.

4. Dry rose or hibiscus petals and prepare its paste. Gentle application on cheeks and wiping of when dry will be a natural blush to face. These recipes need to be prefered more as they natural skin care ingredients. Even the best of the best brands use their extracts for manufacturing cosmetics.

5. Massaging face with finger tips will stimulate blood circulation to the face. Use vitamin oil or a lotion to gently massage in circular motion.