Useful Tips To Care For Scanty Hair

1. Opt For Mild Products Using harsh chemicals on your already scanty hair isn't the best choice. Strong shampoo and conditioners infused with a ton of chemicals might make your hair soft and smooth, but they damage the hair in the long run. Switch to mild hair products that are gentle on your scalp and are less damaging to your thin hair.

2. Don’t Brush Wet Hair Cutting down on habits that are damaging for your hair can go a long way in helping to improve the health and appearance of your hair. When the hair is wet, the roots of your hair are weak. That makes your hair prone to breakage. Brushing wet hair tugs on the hair roots causing hair fall. Wait for your hair to dry completely before brushing. How To Fake A Thicker Hairline

3. Limit Your Combing Sessions Talking about combing, another thing that you need to be cautious of is to not over-comb your hair. Brushing your hair tugs on the hair and can also lead to static hair. So, comb your hair not more than twice a day- once in the morning and once before you go to sleep.

4. Avoid Tight Hairstyles We love a high and tight ponytail just as much as any other girl. But, is it the right thing to do for your hair? Tight hairstyles put pressure on your hair roots, weakening it and making your hair prone to damage and breakage. Give a break to your hair and opt for hairstyles that don't tug on your hair roots.

5. Try A Short Haircut As you might have noticed, managing short hair is way easier. Even if you have scanty hair. You might think that the short haircut won't suit your scanty hair. But, that's not the case. Chopping your hair and adding slight layers to it makes your hair look more voluminous and healthy.

6. Dry Your Hair With Care When dealing with scanty hair, you need to be really careful. Even a task as small as towel-drying your hair needs to be done gently. Vigorously rubbing your hair can cause hair breakage and hair fall. So, be gentle while drying your hair. Squeeze the excess water, use the towel to squeeze and absorb the remaining water. Let your hair air dry.

7. Eat Well It's been mentioned on all the hair care tips but you need to be reminded of it again. Eating good reflects on your hair. Your diet affects your hair health immensely. So, if you want healthy and beautiful hair, avoid all the junk food and switch to foods rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins and antioxidants.

8. Don’t Overdo The Heat Do you heat-style your hair every day? Stop it immediately. Heat-styling produces strip the moisture of your tresses, leaving your hair dry, damaged and limp. Stick to the minimal use of straightener, curler and hairdryer. And if you do want to use them, make sure to apply some heat protectant to cushion your hair from further damage. Is Permanent Hair Straightening Good For Thin Hair?

9. Massage Your Scalp Regularly Listening to the wisdom of your mothers and grandmothers might just save your hair. A hot oil massage is considered to be an essential hair care routine and for good reason. Hair oils are rich in vitamins and minerals needed to strengthen your hair. And massaging boosts the blood circulation in your scalp and stimulates the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth. Give your scalp a hair oil massage before every hair wash.

10. Keep The Conditioner To The Ends Your delicate hair roots can't handle the harsh formulation of the conditioner. Sure, conditioner helps to make your hair soft and smooth, but it shouldn't be applied on the scalp. The harsh chemicals present in conditioner weakens the hair roots making the scanty hair issue worse. Always apply the conditioner to the ends of your hair.