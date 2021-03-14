On Aamir Khan’s Birthday, His Interesting Semi-Bald Look In Ghajini And Long Hair Look In Fanaa Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 14 March 1965, Aamir Khan is one of the most evergreen stars in the Bollywood industry. Known as a Mr. Perfectionist, the actor has always surprised his fans by coming up with some interesting and unique ideas. He is always willing to experiment and go to any extent to make his act the best one, be it with his performance or with his looks. The actor's looks have always been as impressive, unique and creative as the concept and script of his films. Sometimes he chooses small haircut, sometimes big, and sometimes very unusual too.

However, it was his semi-bald hair look in 2008 film Ghajini that became quite popular. He sported very different and unusual look and made his fans go crazy for that hairstyle. Likewise, his curly long hair look in 2006 film Fanaa was also quite loved by everybody including us. So, as Aamir Khan turns a year older today, let us take a look at his amazing hairstyle in these two films and talk about it in detail.

Aamir Khan's Semi Bald Hair Look In Ghajini

Aamir Khan's semi bald hair look in one of his best films Ghajini was absolutely loved by all. The haircut became so popular that it made the fans go crazy. It became the trend of that time and it truly had people copying his hairdo. To get into the role of a killer, the actor shaved off his loved hair and sported the semi-bald buzz cut. His hairstylist also created a scar on his head, to up his villain avatar.

Aamir Khan's Long Hair Look In Fanaa

Fanaa was one of the super hit films of Aamir Khan and his long hair look became so popular at that time that many men and boys started growing their hair and cutting it in the same way to get the similar look as him. In the first half of the film, where Aamir Khan played a tourist guide, he sported mid-length long hair and gave it a curly wavy look. However, in the second half, he was seen in short crisp cut hair.

We absolutely loved these two different haircuts of Aamir Khan.

Happy birthday, Aamir Khan!