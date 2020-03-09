Just In
7 Hair Styling Tools You Thought You Didn’t Need
Hairstyling tools are underrated. We don't realise the importance of a hair styling tool until we start using one. We usually stick to hairdryer and straightener. But, these are not the only tools that you need.We usually stick to hairdryer and straightener. But, these are not the only tools that you need. Paddle brush, for instance, provides you with a smooth finish that you won't get with your regular comb. And you will realise this when you start using it.
While scrolling through your favourite e-commerce website, if you come across some hair styling tools that you are tempted to try but don't think you need, we are here to tell you that you do. So, here is a list of hair styling tools that you must have to style your hair like a pro.
1. Straightener
The most basic and easy to use hair styling tool, hair straightener deserves the first place on the list. You might have naturally straight or wavy hair that you think does not need straightening. But, you would be amazed to see the difference the sleekly straightened hair can make. It can instantly refine your look.
Also, you don't need a curling iron if you have a hair straightener. With little practice, you can curl your hair easily with your straightener. Remember to get a straightener with heat settings and a ceramic plate.
2. Roller Comb
Roller comb is important if you are regular at styling or straightening your hair. It gives you the grip that you need to hold your hair while you style it.
3. Wide Toothed Comb
If you have fine, frizzy or curly hair, the wide-toothed comb is a must for you. The wide bristles do not tug on your hair and cause hair breakage. Curly, frizzy hair that is quite difficult to detangle need a wide-toothed comb to tame it. If you have fine hair that gets tangled easily, use the comb to first get rid of the knots and then comb through the rest of your hair.
4. Paddle Brush
The fancy-looking brush with bulged out bristles can do wonders for the way your hair looks. Brushing through your hair using the paddle brush adds volume to your tresses and gives it a sleek form. If you feel your hair fall flat on your head, get a paddle brush ASAP!
5. Velcro Rollers
Velcro rollers have been used for ages for styling our hair. These are plastic rollers with velcro attached on the outer layer that helps hold the hair in place. Use this when you don't want a hair out of place. Ideally, you should roll your hair using around the roller and leave it on for a few hours. So, it is best used overnight. Or you can just use it on your front hair as soon as you step out of the shower and by the time you are ready, you have bangs that fall perfectly on your face.
6. Flexi Rods
We don't need to tell you how damaging using heat styling tools on your hair can be. But, sometimes you can't resist the charm of curly tresses. Well, with these flexi rods you need not worry. The flexi rods come in different length and sizes and can give you the perfect heatless curls.
Dampen your hair a little, roll a strand of your hair around the flexi rods and lock it in place. Do it until the whole of your hair is done. Leave it on overnight. You will wake up with the most amazing curls.
7. Topsy Tail Hair Loop
Tosy tail hair loop is not a very popular hair styling tool. Although, you might have seen it in a few Youtube videos. This hair tool has two parts- a loop and a tail. Tie your hair in a ponytail, half updo or braid. Place the tail in the hair, put a strand of hair inside the loop and pull the tail down to get a refined look.