7 Hair Styling Tools You Thought You Didn’t Need

1. Straightener The most basic and easy to use hair styling tool, hair straightener deserves the first place on the list. You might have naturally straight or wavy hair that you think does not need straightening. But, you would be amazed to see the difference the sleekly straightened hair can make. It can instantly refine your look. Also, you don't need a curling iron if you have a hair straightener. With little practice, you can curl your hair easily with your straightener. Remember to get a straightener with heat settings and a ceramic plate.

2. Roller Comb Roller comb is important if you are regular at styling or straightening your hair. It gives you the grip that you need to hold your hair while you style it.

3. Wide Toothed Comb If you have fine, frizzy or curly hair, the wide-toothed comb is a must for you. The wide bristles do not tug on your hair and cause hair breakage. Curly, frizzy hair that is quite difficult to detangle need a wide-toothed comb to tame it. If you have fine hair that gets tangled easily, use the comb to first get rid of the knots and then comb through the rest of your hair.

4. Paddle Brush The fancy-looking brush with bulged out bristles can do wonders for the way your hair looks. Brushing through your hair using the paddle brush adds volume to your tresses and gives it a sleek form. If you feel your hair fall flat on your head, get a paddle brush ASAP!

5. Velcro Rollers Velcro rollers have been used for ages for styling our hair. These are plastic rollers with velcro attached on the outer layer that helps hold the hair in place. Use this when you don't want a hair out of place. Ideally, you should roll your hair using around the roller and leave it on for a few hours. So, it is best used overnight. Or you can just use it on your front hair as soon as you step out of the shower and by the time you are ready, you have bangs that fall perfectly on your face.

6. Flexi Rods We don't need to tell you how damaging using heat styling tools on your hair can be. But, sometimes you can't resist the charm of curly tresses. Well, with these flexi rods you need not worry. The flexi rods come in different length and sizes and can give you the perfect heatless curls. Dampen your hair a little, roll a strand of your hair around the flexi rods and lock it in place. Do it until the whole of your hair is done. Leave it on overnight. You will wake up with the most amazing curls.