Fungal Infection On Scalp A Cause Of Concern? Here Are Some Effective Remedies To Treat It

A healthy scalp is vital to have thick and luscious hair. And if your scalp is trying to tell you something, you need to listen. Everyday exposure to chemicals, pollution, sweat and dirt can make your scalp dry and prone to damage. Constant itching and irritation in the scalp is never a good sign. It indicates that you might have a bigger problem at hand- a fungal infection.

Fungal infection on the scalp is not only inconvenient and uncomfortable, but it also leads to other severe hair issues such as hair fall, dandruff itchiness, flaking and split ends. So you need to deal with it as soon as possible. And we tell you how to do it in the latter section of this article. Before that, let us look at the evident signs of fungal infection on the scalp.

Signs Of Fungal Infection On Scalp

Below are the signs that you need to look to figure out whether you have a fungal infection on the scalp.

Red patches on the skin

Rashes on skin

White flakes on the scalp

Blisters on the skin

Constant itching

Pain in the scalp

Moist and white areas on the skin

Home Remedies For Fungal Infection On Scalp

1. Tea tree oil Tea tree oil is one of the best natural anti-fungal and antibacterial agent that we have.[1] Use the diluted form of tea tree on to bid the itching and irritation goodbye. Ingredients Shampoo (as required)

4-5 drops of tea tree oil What to do Take your usual shampoo in the palms of your hand.

Add tea tree oil to this and mix well.

Wash your scalp and hair using this shampoo as you would normally do.

Use this DIY anti-bacterial shampoo for washing your scalp for the next few months. 2. Apple cider vinegar Apple cider vinegar rinse is a solution to many of your skin problems, including fungal infection on the scalp. Apple cider vinegar has anti-fungal properties that treat any fungal and bacterial infection. It also makes your hair soft and shiny.[2] Ingredients 1 cup apple cider vinegar

4 cups of water What to do Mix apple cider vinegar with the water to dilute it.

After you are done with shampoo and conditioner, rinse your scalp using the apple cider vinegar solution.

Let it sit on your scalp for about 30 seconds.

Give a final rinse to your scalp with normal water. 3. Garlic and honey Garlic is anti-fungal and keeps the scalp clean and healthy. Besides, it also has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the itching and inflammation.[3] Well-known for its emollient properties, honey also has anti-inflammatory properties that treat the scalp irritation.[4] Ingredients 5-6 garlic cloves

5 tbsp honey What to do Crush the garlic cloves to make a paste.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp.

Massage your scalp for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Shampoo later as usual. 4. Lemon A natural antiseptic, lemon provides you relief from the constant itching. Being acidic, it also helps balance the pH of your scalp and gets rid of any unwanted bacteria and fungus.[5] Ingredients 4-5 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup of water What to do Dilute the lemon juice with water.

After shampoo, rinse your hair using the lemon juice solution.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using normal water. 5. Baking soda The antibacterial properties of baking soda make it a potent remedy for fighting the fungal infection on the scalp. It cleanses your skin and boosts hair growth.[6] Ingredients 3 tbsp baking soda

1 cup of water What to do Mix the baking soda in the cup of water.

Apply the mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 6. Coconut oil Coconut oil has amazing moisturising and antibacterial properties that nourish your scalp and keep all the unwanted bacteria at bay.[7] Ingredients Coconut oil (as needed) What to do Warm the coconut oil for a few seconds. Make sure it is not too hot to burn your scalp.

Massage your scalp using the warm coconut oil.

Leave it on for 45-60 minutes.

Shampoo your hair as usual. 7. Green tea Great tea is a powerhouse of antioxidants that can fight the damage on your scalp. Not only does it soothes the scalp but also adds shine and lustre to your hair.[8] Ingredients 2-3 bags of green tea

A cup of water What to do Brew a cup of green tea.

Allow it to cool down to normal temperature.

Rinse your scalp and hair using the tea.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 8. Aloe vera A soothing agent for the scalp, aloe vera is replete with moisturising, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that cleanse your scalp and gets rid of the itching and irritation.[9] Ingredient Aloe vera gel (as needed) What to do Apply the aloe vera gel on your scalp.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using normal water. 9. Neem oil Known for its medicinal properties, neem also possesses strong antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that can provide immediate relief to an itchy scalp.[10] Ingredient Neem oil (as needed) What to do Apply the neem oil on your scalp.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using normal water. 10. Onion juice The flavonoids and polyphenols present in onion juice provide it with amazing antibacterial properties that help to fight the fungal infection on the scalp. Additionally, it also boosts the hair growth and adds volume to your tresses.[11] Ingredient 1 large onion What to do Extract the juice from the onion.

Apply the juice to your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Once the time is done, shampoo your hair as usual.

Tips To Prevent Fungal Infection On Scalp

If you have mild itching and you feel that it is leading up to a nasty fungal infection, there are certain steps you can take in the beginning to stop it in the initial stages. Follow these tips to prevent the fungal infection on your scalp.

Do not use too hot water on your scalp. It sucks the moisture of your scalp and gives way to dry scalp and related issues.

Protect your scalp from the harmful rays of the sun by covering your head whenever you go out.

Do not tie wet hair. It traps the moisture in your scalp and gives the ideal environment for bacterial infestation.

Use natural and antibacterial shampoos.

Be regular with your hot oil massage on your scalp.