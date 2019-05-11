8 Simple & Effective Hair Masks To Treat Dull & Damaged Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

With constant exposure to dirt, pollution and the various chemicals we use, it becomes a difficult task to maintain healthy and strong hair. Hair loss, hair damage, dull and damaged hair are a few issues we constantly battle with.

Salon treatments and using products infused with harmful chemicals won't do the trick. Home remedies, however, can help tackle these issues. More and more people are deviating towards home remedies as they contain natural ingredients that nourish your hair without causing any harm.

Although, it may take a little longer, home remedies are your best bet to replenish dull and damaged hair. They nourish your hair and repair the damage done to it.

So, here we are with the best home remedies that can help you replenish and repair the dull and damaged hair. Have a look!

1. Egg White, Honey And Coconut Oil

Loss of protein from hair is one of the main reasons for dull and damaged hair. Rich in proteins, egg white helps to combat the protein loss and thus revives the damaged hair . [1] Honey locks the moisture in your hair and conditions your hair. [2] Coconut oil prevents protein loss from the hair and thus prevents hair damage. [3]

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, separate an egg white from the yolk.

To this, add the coconut oil and honey.

Whisk all the ingredients together until you get a frothy mixture.

Dampen your hair and apply the mixture on your hair and scalp.

Gently massage your scalp for a few seconds.

Wrap a hot towel around your head.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Let your hair air-dry.

2. Shikakai And Coconut Oil

Shikakai is used since ancient times for its amazing benefits for hair. It cleanses the hair and promotes the growth of healthy and strong hair. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp shikakai powder

1 cup coconut oil

Method of use

In a bottle, pour the coconut oil.

Add the shikakai powder to it and give it a good shake.

Let it rest for about 2 weeks.

Shake the bottle every now and then.

Take some of this mixture, gently massage it on your scalp for 5-10 minutes and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo and cold water.

3. Papaya And Yogurt

Papaya contains the enzyme papain that not only nourishes the hair, but also conditions it. [5] Yogurt contains proteins and fatty acids that nourish the hair to treat dull and dry hair. [6]

Ingredients

2-3 slices of ripe papaya

1 cup yogurt

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the papaya into pulp.

Add yogurt to it and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. Methi, Yogurt And Coconut Oil

Methi has vitamin C that nourishes the hair follicles and facilitates collagen production on the scalp. [7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp methi powder

½ cup yogurt

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

In a bowl of water, add the methi seeds.

Let it soak overnight.

Grind them in the morning to make a paste.

Add yogurt and coconut oil to it and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

5. Olive Oil, Hibiscus & Milk

Olive oil penetrates deep into the hair follicles and possesses antioxidant properties that protect your scalp from free radical damage and replenish dull hair. Hibiscus contains vitamins B1 and C that rejuvenate and repair the damaged hair. [8] Milk contains proteins that condition your hair and add a natural shine to it.

Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp raw milk

6-7 hibiscus flowers

Method of use

In a bowl of water, soak the hibiscus flowers.

Let it soak overnight.

Grind them in the morning to make a paste.

Add olive oil and milk to this paste and mix everything together well.

Apply this on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

6. Aloe Vera And Egg White

Aloe vera is a storehouse of vitamins and minerals that nourish your scalp to rejuvenate your hair and promote hair growth. [8]

Ingredients

½ cup aloe vera gel

1 egg white

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

7. Henna And Mustard Oil

Henna nourishes your hair and improves hair elasticity to replenish dull and damaged hair. Mustard oil contains antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to maintain a healthy scalp and thus ensures healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tsp henna powder

2-3 tsp mustard oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on our hair.

Leave it on for about 2 hours.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

8. Banana And Honey

Banana is rich in vitamins, potassium and natural oils that nourish the hair. It improves hair elasticity and makes the hair smooth to prevent hair breakage and hair damage. [9]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp raw honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add honey to it and mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

