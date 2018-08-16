Can Ginger Help In Treating Dandruff?

Dandruff is one of the most common hair-related issues and causes dry and flaky skin on the scalp. Not taking proper care of the condition can even lead to worse conditions like itching, scalp inflammation and hair fall.

Though there are many anti-dandruff shampoos available in the market that claim to treat dandruff, they might not be completely effective as compared to natural ingredients. Today we'll have a look at how ginger can help in treating dandruff.

How Is Ginger Good For Dandruff?

The antiseptic properties of ginger help in treating dandruff effectively by getting rid of infections and fungus on the scalp. It also increases the blood circulation on the scalp. One of the main reasons for dandruff is the imbalance in pH. Ginger balances the pH of the scalp that ultimately helps in hair growth.

Ginger And Coconut Oil

Ingredients

1 tbsp ginger juice

1 tsp coconut oil

Method

Take a fresh piece of ginger and crush it to take out the juice. Slightly heat the coconut oil and mix it with the ginger juice. Apply this mixture on your scalp and leave it on for 40 minutes. After that wash it off with a mild shampoo. You can repeat this remedy twice a week for better results.

Ginger And Olive Oil

Ingredients

1 tbsp grated ginger

1 tbsp olive oil

Method

Grate a piece of ginger and mix it with olive oil. Apply this on your scalp and gently massage for about 5 minutes in a circular motion. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water. Use a mild shampoo to wash it off. Repeat this remedy at least thrice a week.

Ginger And Lemon

Ingredients

1 tbsp ginger juice

1 tbsp lemon

Method

In a bowl add ginger juice and squeeze in a few drops of lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy on a regular basis for better results.

Ginger And Rosewater

Ingredients

Ginger Juice

Rose Water

Method

Mix together equal parts of ginger juice and rose water depending on the length of your hair. Add this to water. Use this water to rinse your hair. You can use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

Ginger And Onion

Ingredients

Ginger

Onion

Method

First cut a piece of fresh ginger and put it in a blender. Cut a medium-sized onion into small pieces and add it to the blender. Blend both the ingredients well to make a paste. Start applying this paste on your scalp and hair. After leaving it on for 30-40 minutes rinse it off with warm water. You can also use garlic instead of onion if you want.

Ginger And Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients

Ginger powder

Apple cider vinegar

Method

All you need to do is to mix a part of ginger powder in 3 parts of apple cider vinegar. After thoroughly mixing it, apply this on your scalp and leave it on for 10 minutes. After that rinse it off with a mild shampoo. If you repeat this at least once in a week it will help in getting rid of dandruff effectively.

Ginger And Beetroot

Ingredients

1 tbsp ginger juice

1 tbsp beetroot juice

A few drops of lemon juice

Method

In a clean bowl mix together beetroot juice, ginger juice and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this on your scalp and hair and leave it on for 40 minutes and rinse it off with normal water and a mild sulphate-free shampoo. Repeat this 2 times in a week for better results.