Can Ginger Help In Treating Dandruff?

Dandruff is one of the most common hair-related issues and causes dry and flaky skin on the scalp. Not taking proper care of the condition can even lead to worse conditions like itching, scalp inflammation and hair fall.
Though there are many anti-dandruff shampoos available in the market that claim to treat dandruff, they might not be completely effective as compared to natural ingredients. Today we'll have a look at how ginger can help in treating dandruff.
How Is Ginger Good For Dandruff?
The antiseptic properties of ginger help in treating dandruff effectively by getting rid of infections and fungus on the scalp. It also increases the blood circulation on the scalp. One of the main reasons for dandruff is the imbalance in pH. Ginger balances the pH of the scalp that ultimately helps in hair growth.
Ginger And Coconut Oil
Ingredients
1 tbsp ginger juice
1 tsp coconut oil
Method
Take a fresh piece of ginger and crush it to take out the juice. Slightly heat the coconut oil and mix it with the ginger juice. Apply this mixture on your scalp and leave it on for 40 minutes. After that wash it off with a mild shampoo. You can repeat this remedy twice a week for better results.
Ginger And Olive Oil
Ingredients
1 tbsp grated ginger
1 tbsp olive oil
Method
Grate a piece of ginger and mix it with olive oil. Apply this on your scalp and gently massage for about 5 minutes in a circular motion. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water. Use a mild shampoo to wash it off. Repeat this remedy at least thrice a week.
Ginger And Lemon
Ingredients
1 tbsp ginger juice
1 tbsp lemon
Method
In a bowl add ginger juice and squeeze in a few drops of lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy on a regular basis for better results.
Ginger And Rosewater
Ingredients
Ginger Juice
Rose Water
Method
Mix together equal parts of ginger juice and rose water depending on the length of your hair. Add this to water. Use this water to rinse your hair. You can use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.
Ginger And Onion
Ingredients
Ginger
Onion
Method
First cut a piece of fresh ginger and put it in a blender. Cut a medium-sized onion into small pieces and add it to the blender. Blend both the ingredients well to make a paste. Start applying this paste on your scalp and hair. After leaving it on for 30-40 minutes rinse it off with warm water. You can also use garlic instead of onion if you want.
Ginger And Apple Cider Vinegar
Ingredients
Ginger powder
Apple cider vinegar
Method
All you need to do is to mix a part of ginger powder in 3 parts of apple cider vinegar. After thoroughly mixing it, apply this on your scalp and leave it on for 10 minutes. After that rinse it off with a mild shampoo. If you repeat this at least once in a week it will help in getting rid of dandruff effectively.
Ginger And Beetroot
Ingredients
1 tbsp ginger juice
1 tbsp beetroot juice
A few drops of lemon juice
Method
In a clean bowl mix together beetroot juice, ginger juice and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this on your scalp and hair and leave it on for 40 minutes and rinse it off with normal water and a mild sulphate-free shampoo. Repeat this 2 times in a week for better results.