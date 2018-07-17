Aloe Vera And Honey Mask For Hair Growth

We all look for shortcuts to make our hair grow longer. For this we all know that nothing can beat natural homemade remedies.

There are some common reasons for increased hair fall like lack of protein, over exposure to the sun, environmental pollution, our lifestyle and also some hormonal issues.

Whatever be the reason, severe hairfall is no less than a nightmare. So how do we stop this? Here is a simple homemade aloe vera and honey mask that helps in reducing hair fall and boosts hair growth.

You can prepare this remedy and use this easily sitting back at home. Let's see how.

What You Need?

½ cup of aloe vera gel

2 tbsp raw honey

1 tbsp coconut oil

Few drops of lavender oil

How To Prepare?

1. First, cut open an aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it. If you do not have fresh aloe vera leaf you can also use the ready-made gel available in the market.

2. Next, take a clean bowl and add aloe vera gel, coconut oil and raw honey into it.

3. Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth paste.

4. Now add the lavender essential oil into this mixture and mix all the ingredients together.

5. Lavender is used to add extra fragrance to the hair mask and thus it is optional.

6. Store this aloe vera mixture in an airtight container for future use.

How To Apply?

1. First wash your hair and scalp with a sulfate-free shampoo.

2. Then take a tbsp of the aloe vera mask and apply it on your hair and scalp. Make sure that you massage your hair and scalp gently in a circular motion.

3. For the ease of applying divide your hair into sections and apply the mask section by section so that the mask covers the roots and tips of your hair.

4. After massaging for a few minutes, cover your hair with a shower cap and wait for an hour.

5. Later, you can rinse it off in normal water.

6. Make sure that you use a sulfate-free shampoo for this so that you can have a control on your hair fall.

How Often Should You Use This?

You can use this remedy at least 2-3 times in a week for faster and better results. Use a sulfate-free shampoo along with this mask to wash your hair.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is an age-old remedy for umpteen number of beauty-related issues. Just like it works effectively when used on the skin, it works well when it comes to hair care.

Aloe vera contains agents that help in hydrating the hair and keeping the scalp and hair moisturised from within. The nutrients and substances like amino acids, vitamin A, C and E repair the hair strands and promote hair growth.

Along with this, aloe vera helps in improving blood circulation and cooling down the scalp which will eventually improve hair growth.

Benefits Of Raw Honey

Raw honey is known for its soothing and hydrating properties. It not only nourishes the scalp but also boosts hair growth. The enzymes, vitamins and minerals contained in raw honey help in faster hair growth.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil works well in making your hair longer, stronger and healthier. The fatty acids and vitamins contained in coconut oil help in removing the extra build-ups on the scalp. It nourishes and deeply conditions the scalp and promotes faster hair growth if used regularly in your beauty routine.

