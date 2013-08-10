Lighten Hair Colour Using These Natural Ways

Hair is one of the most noticeable aspect in a person. Good hair can make a person's day. There are different hairstyles that require different colours of hair to work with. As we are born with a certain natural colour, altering its pigmentation to suit a style is difficult. It is particularly difficult to naturally lighten dark hair.

People prefer going to salons to colour the hair. But the amount of chemicals involved for the same can damage your hair in the long run including severe hair fall. Also bleaching the hair in salons can cost a lot along with the time taken to colour it.

So what is the alternative for this? It's none other than natural and chemical free remedies. Let us take a look at few ways to naturally lighten dark hair.

Honey And Vinegar

All you need is 1 cup apple cider vinegar, ½ cup of honey and 1 tbsp of coconut oil. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Divide your hair in to sections and start applying this mixture on your hair from the roots to the tips. You can do this before going to bed. Wrap a towel around your hair and leave it overnight. Next day morning rinse it off with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo followed by conditioner.

Cinnamon

Combine ½ cup of cinnamon powder and ½ cup of conditioner to make a paste. Apply this mixture on your hair and leave it on for 3-4 hours. If you prefer you can also leave it overnight. Rinse the mixture off using normal water.

Baking Soda

Take baking soda according to the length of your hair and mix it with equal amount of warm water. The consistency should be of a thick paste. Apply this paste all over your hair. Check if your hair colour is changing after 20 minutes. If it didn't keep it on for few more minutes. Later rinse it of with a sulfate-free shampoo using normal water.

Lemon Juice

Prepare a lemon juice solution by squeezing ½ to 1 cup of lemon juice, depending on volume and length of your hair, and mixi it with equal quantity of water in a bowl. Wet your hair and wipe out excess water from hair using a towel to make it damp but not dripping wet. Now, either spray the lemon solution onto the part of hair which requires to be lightened or use a cotton ball to apply.

After applying the solution wherever required, it's time to dry it in the sun for ½ hour. The sun's rays activate the lemon juice applied to your hair and help it lighten a few shades. The longer you dry it in sun the lighter it gets. Rinse your hair with cool water till all the lemon solution is washed off. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual and avoid heat styling for a few days.

Honey And Olive Oil

Add equal portions of honey and olive oil in a bowl (1/2 cup each for normal hair and 1 cup each for longer hair). Mix them well till they are consistently smooth. Massage the solution onto damp strands of hair that needs to be lightened from root to tip. To highlight just a few strands, wrap the solution doused strands with plastic wraps to separate them from rest of the hair.

Wait for 30 minutes for the solution to work on your hair and lighten it naturally. Keep the solution on for longer period of time to get lighter hair. Rinse your hair with warm water till you no longer find it sticky. Shampoo and condition as per your routine, dry it and style it as required.

Chamomile Tea

Heat 1½ cup of water in a pot, dip 6-8 chamomile tea bags into it and let it simmer for about 15 mins. Remove tea bags and bring the tea to room temperature. Add ¼ tsp. of lavender or olive oil to the water. Stir it in 1 cup of plain yogurt till it's all blended evenly.

Massage the solution onto your hair from root to tip making sure its applied evenly all over. Tuck your hair into a shower cap and leave it for about 30 minutes. You can keep it on for a longer period to get lighter hair. e. Rinse your hair thoroughly and shampoo it with warm water till the chamomile solution is washed off completely and then dry your hair naturally.