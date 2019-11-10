5 Tips To Take Care Of Your Cuticles In Winters Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Located at the base of your nails, cuticles are often an overlook area of our skin. Well, that is until it starts to pain and then you realise that your cuticles need care as well. And with winters coming up and the weather changing, your cuticles are prone to damage and might give you some discomfort and pain. And so, now is the time to add cuticle care in your regular skincare routine.

Your cuticles are important in deciding your nail health as well and the cold and dry winds of the winter season can harm not only your cuticles but in turn your nails as well. To prevent that from happening, here are some effective tips to take care of your cuticles this winter season. Happy cuticles equal happy nails, after all.

1. Dip Your Nails In Warm Water At Least Once A Week

If you feel that your cuticles dry and hard during winters, a warm water soak is the best option to soften them. The water, however, should be warm and not too hot to damage your cuticles.

Dip your nails in the water for about 10 minutes, take them out, dry them using a soft towel and apply some vaseline or alcohol-free moisturiser on your cuticles. To make it more effective, put on a pair of glove for about an hour and you will have soft and healthy cuticles by the end of it.

2. Use Fragrance-Free Moisturisers

It is very important to keep your hands and cuticles hydrated during winters to fight dryness. And so we use moisturisers. But, a moisturiser with harmful ingredients can do more harm than good. Use a fragrance-free moisturiser during the winter season. Scented moisturisers contain alcohol and it makes your cuticles dry and thus prone to damage.

3. Apply Lip Balm On The Cuticles

Like the feeling of soft lips after you have put on some lip balms? Well, the lip balm can help soften your cuticles as well. Your cuticles become dry in the winters and then it starts peeling. If that happens, put on some lip balm over your cuticles. This will prevent cuticle peeling and cracking.

4. Use An Acetone Free Nail Paint Remover

Often, the nail paint removers we use to remove the nail paint damages our cuticles. The nail paint remover that contains acetone dry your cuticles and thus leads to your cuticle peeling and cracking. So, the next time you but nail paint remover during winters make sure that it doesn't contain acetone.

5. Wear Gloves

Winters are harsh and thus we need to be careful even while doing our regular household chores. Cleaning and washing involve using soaps and detergents that can damage the cuticles. So, while you do your household chores wear a pair of rubber gloves to prevent your cuticles from damage. And if you are out for a long time, wear a pair of gloves to protect your cuticles from the chilly winter winds.